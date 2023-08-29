Paul George sensationally claims Luka Doncic could pass Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dirk Nowitzki: “Chance to be the biggest international guy”

Paul George believes Luka Doncic is on track to surpass NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best international player. Doncic, 24, has hit the ground running in his four seasons in the league.

He's a four-time NBA All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-team honoree. Doncic is arguably the most complete player offensively in the NBA today. George delved into these facts on his show, "Podcast P," saying:

"Not next up Luka is now. Like Luka is for real now, like he's passed that next step after his first season. Like, you knew Luka's gonna be that guy and he's that guy now ... His size his scoring ability his playmaking his IQ his vision."

George sensationally claimed that Doncic could leapfrog international NBA legends like Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and Hakeem Olajuwon. George threw Giannis Antetokounmpo's name in there, too, which might surprise some fans. Here's what the Clippers star said:

"I mean this we're talking about being the biggest International player now. Like that's surpassing GOATs, you know, I mean that's surpassing Dirk, that's surpassing Tony Parker that's surpassing Hakeem. Like he's got a chance to be the biggest International guy, surpassing Giannis in a way."

Luka Doncic is younger and is yet to boast a resume that's as good as Giannis Antetokounmpo. The latter has a championship, two MVPs and a Finals MVP, with a Defensive Player of the Year award.

As things currently stand, Giannis is ahead of Doncic in this regard. However, their skills and positions are different, and they are arguably equally talented in their own right.

Luka Doncic has achieved a lot more on an individual level at a young age, so if he can add some MVPs and championships to his trophy cabinet, there's no reason why he shouldn't surpass Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future as the top international star.

Luka Doncic has the tools to become the greatest international star, but winning a chip could take time

Not many players in the NBA can lead a team to a championship as the only star. Luka Doncic was on that quest until the trade deadline last year. The Dallas Mavericks signed Kyrie Irving via trade, but that move didn't turn out as expected.

Dallas went into a free fall and dropped into the lottery after seeming a lock to make the playoffs a top-four or a top-six seed. However, Doncic and Irving's pairing wasn't to be blamed for that. The Mavericks lost defensive depth, size and shooting with the departures of players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith in the trade to sign Kyrie.

They have a much better roster this offseason, with Seth Curry, Richaun Holmes and Grant Williams joining the franchise. However, the new-look Dallas Mavericks team might take some time to gel.

Luka Doncic has the tools needed on the court to lead a contending team to a championship, but he needs to become a leader and get everyone on the same page, too. He plays older than his age, but that won't be enough for him to win a championship, which might be out of his reach for another season or two.

However, he will gain that experience steadily, and this season could be the starting point of that arc.

