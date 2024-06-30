Paul George to Sixers likely done, believed to recruit high-caliber role players to end playoff woes: Report

Paul George has opted out of his $48.7 million player option with the LA Clippers and is now an official free agent. George will reportedly meet with at least three teams - the Clippers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are the "frontrunner" to sign George this summer. And if that happens, the 34-year-old star will help in potentially adding more players to help the team end their postseason failures.

"If he comes to Philly, sources believe George will help recruit solid role players for the Sixers' pursuit of an NBA championship-caliber roster," Pompey wrote.

Paul George spent the last five seasons with the LA Clippers, leading them to their first Western Conference finals appearance in 2021. However, the Clippers suffered their second straight first-round exit after getting outmatched by the Dallas Mavericks this year.

The Clippers have always had a championship-caliber roster, but it always comes down to health. Kawhi Leonard remained healthy in the regular season for the first time in years, only for him to suffer a knee injury two games into the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers freed up a lot of cap space and are poised to overhaul their roster. Joel Embiid could have won the MVP last season if he didn't get injured, while Tyrese Maxey made the leap to become an All-Star.

The Sixers managed to survive the regular season to finish as the No. 7 seed. They faced the New York Knicks in the first round of playoffs but lost in six games. Just like the Clippers, the Sixers have a championship-caliber roster hampered by injuries in the postseason.

Golden State Warriors out of Paul George sweepstakes

One of the teams linked to Paul George was the Golden State Warriors, who are reportedly ready to make a trade with the LA Clippers. However, the Warriors needed him to opt into his deal to facilitate a trade. But with George opting out, Golden State is no longer in the running to acquire the nine-time All-Star, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

In addition to the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, George has been linked to the Orlando Magic. The team recently freed up more cap space by declining the team options for Moritz Wagner and Joe Ingles. They have an estimated cap space of around $52 million, so they can certainly make a play for George.

"PG-13" is certainly a veteran that can help the Magic get over the hump and possibly make a run in the postseason. The team's lack of playoff experience was one of the reasons they threw away a lead in Game 7 of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.