Paul George Stats Tonight: How did 76ers star fare against Bulls? (Feb. 24)

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. The 76ers came into the game after a humiliating loss against the Brooklyn Nets last Saturday. Nic Claxton broke the hearts of Philly fans as he hit a buzzer-beating floater to ice the game, 105-103.

In the first half on Sunday, George took over and channeled his inner All-Star. Paul had 16 points, two blocks and two steals. He put on a balanced display of hustle on both offense and defense. In the third quarter, George didn't provide much offensively.

He only added three more points to his total score. The Sixers continued to struggle to catch up to the Bulls. Kevin Huerter came alive in the second half, helping Giddy extend Chicago's lead.

Ultimately, the Chicago Bulls came up with an overwhelming 142-110 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers now extend their losing streak to eight consecutive games.

Paul George never checked back in the fourth quarter as the 76ers raised the white flag in the final period.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Paul George 19 2 2 2 2 8-16 2-7 1-2

76ers vs Bulls recap: Chicago destroys Paul George in Philly

The Chicago Bulls came up with a dominant victory against the home team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid once again due to the nagging injury that he seems to have difficulty recovering from.

Filling in for his shoes on Monday night was Paul George. PG tried to rally Philly back into the game. George added 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. 16 of those points came from his first-half efforts.

However, come the second half, George cooled down from his scorching hot performance which resulted in his team's demise. Kelly Oubre Jr. matched George's scoring performance with 19 points of his own. But for the Sixers, the Bulls' efforts to shut them down were greater.

Leading the Bulls to victory were Josh Giddey and Kevin Huerter. Giddey carried the team with a huge double-double performance, adding 25 points and 16 rebounds. As for Huerter, he put up 23 points, four assists and two steals.

