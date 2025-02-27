  • home icon
  • Paul George Stats Tonight: How did Sixers star perform after taking break from podcast to salvage Philadelphia's season? (Feb. 26)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 27, 2025 01:19 GMT
Paul George stats against New York Knicks on Feb. 26. [photo: Imagn]

Paul George suspended his Podcast P with Paul George amid the Philadelphia 76ers’ eight-game losing streak. He reportedly wanted to focus on helping his team contend for a championship. The forward hoped to give his team a boost starting with a matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

PG13 scored the first points of the game with a layup, which would be his only basket in the first quarter. The Knicks' defense forced the 76ers to a miserable shooting night in the opening period. George went 1-for-4 in the period with three rebounds and one assist. Philly trailed 33-21 at the end of the first 12 minutes.

George and the 76ers played better in the second quarter. The former LA Clippers star had six points and four assists, but New York still edged Philadelphia 28-24 in the period. The 76ers faced a 61-45 deficit at halftime.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George8 6 52022-91-33-4-13
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
