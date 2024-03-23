Paul Pierce crowns James Harden bigger superstar than Clippers' 2x NBA champion for peppy reason

James Harden might not be in Houston anymore, but he is still one of the most marketable superstar players in the league. After forcing a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden joined superstar Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles. Though many might differ, Paul Pierce thinks Harden is a bigger superstar than Leonard.

The former NBA champion was in conversation with his former teammate Kevin Garnett on the recent episode of the “KG Certified” podcast. Pierce asked Garnett to choose the bigger superstar player between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. When Garnett picked the Klaw over The Beard, Pierce wasn’t too sure about the answer.

“I don’t know,” Pierce said.

However, KG admitted that from the coach’s point of view, James Harden would be picked over Leonard.

“That’s what I am saying. James Harden is a bigger superstar than Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi has won this won that but Harden got the shoes people buy Harden. He is the bigger superstar than Kawhi,” Pierce added.

The 2008 NBA Finals MVP also agreed that the 2018 MVP has had a bigger influence in the NBA than the two-time NBA champion.

Pierce could be right, when it comes to brand value, James Harden has more popular signature shoes and has an influence on the game. Moreover, James Harden can do more than just score on the offensive end. He is also one of the best shot-creators in the league.

However, it cannot be denied that Leonard is the number one superstar on the LA Clippers team. He is also more reliable for coaches when it comes to the postseason.

James Harden tried to block teammate Kawhi Leonard’s shot

James Harden is trying to win a championship before he ends his career in the NBA. He is on one of the best teams in the league placing him in a great situation to win the title. As the postseason is approaching, it seems Harden is trying hard to build team chemistry.

On Wednesday, the Clippers faced the Portland Trail Blazers in the first of their two back-to-back games. In the fourth quarter, while the Clippers led by 21 points with 4:25 remaining on the clock, Harden passed the ball to wide-open Leonard in the corner.

After attempting to assist to his teammate, Harden also went to block his teammate’s open shot.

Of course, it was just having fun on the court, eventually forcing a miss from his teammate. After the game, when a reporter asked him the reason behind the hilarious play, Harden said he was trying to change the energy around the team.

"Got to bring some excitement to this team," Harden said in a post-game locker-room interview explaining the moment. "I think these last few weeks have been a fog for us and I think every team goes through it. So I think it's just me trying to create a great energy, a great vibe.”

"Maybe it would've been better if he made the shot, gives us something to laugh about,” added the Clippers star.

The Clippers defeated the Blazers 116-103 on Wednesday and Harden scored 19 points and 14 assists. The Clippers will face the Blazers again on Friday at the Moda Center in Portland.