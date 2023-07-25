Paul Pierce clarified some things regarding a recent comparison he drew between himself and Dwyane Wade.

Speaking on the "Dan LeBatard Show," Pierce claimed that he was better than Wade:

"Put Shaq on my team. Put LeBron, and Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one? Put me, LeBron, and Bosh [together. Are] we not gonna win a couple?" Pierce said.

Those comments drew a backlash from NBA fans, especially those of Miami and Wade.

Thus, Pierce took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that he did not mean to discredit Wade, who was recently enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

"I never compared myself to [Dwyane] Wade. I was [asked] a question. How would you answer if you [were] me? I would never disrespect him. He is an all-time great."

Paul Pierce points out certain career narrative

Paul Pierce wasn't finished there. The 2008 NBA champion said that his career has been underappreciated and that there could have been more significance if he teamed up with those legends in his prime.

Here's the rest of the Tweet:

"I’m saying is the narrative surrounding me would be different if I was lucky enough to play with all timers earlier in my career, same can be said about Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Melo, Allen Iverson.

"The narrative would definitely be differen. Is his resume better? Of course, but this not about me comparing myself to him. It’s just Goat players out there, where the narrative would be different if given same type of teammates. Grant Hill, Chris Webber, is all I’m saying. D Wade much respect, that’s not what I’m on."

Paul Pierce may have a point, and it will be interesting to see if Wade and Miami fans see it from his perspective.

