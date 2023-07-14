Paul Pierce has a wild take on Heat’s potential performance with Damian Lillard- “ They won’t make it out of the first round”

Most basketball fans and some analysts are convinced that if the Miami Heat land Damian Lillard, they will be favorites to win the Eastern Conference. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the team, they just reached the NBA finals playing alongside several former undrafted players.

Paul Pierce, though, has an entirely different take. Here’s what the Boston Celtics great had to say about Miami’s championship hopes if they get Lillard (via Showtime Basketball):

“You put them together, they won’t make it out of the first round [of the playoffs]. You gotta understand how they got to the championship this year. A lot of this had to do with their depth and guys playing way above their pay grade. … If you get Dame [Lillard], they gone!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If you just add Dame, this team won’t make it out of the first round with them three [Lillard, Butler and Adebayo] with no depth.”

The Miami Heat lost unrestricted free agents Gabe Vincent to the LA Lakers and Max Strus to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Udonis Haslem, a huge locker room presence, also retired.

If Pat Riley were to land Damian Lillard, he would have likely lost Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Nikola Jovic and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. Duncan Robinson may also have to be included.

With Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat will have arguably the best trio in the Eastern Conference. Depth, though, could be a big issue, particularly in an 82-game schedule and Butler’s ailing knees.

Tracy McGrady, who was on the show with Paul Pierce, could hardly believe what Pierce had to say:

“They’re gonna have depth! One thing Miami is always gonna have is some depth. Guys that you ain’t heard before. … Did you hear about them [Vincent, Martin and Strus] before?”

The Miami Heat acquired Josh Richardson and Thomas Bryant in free agency. Orlando Robinson has been playing well in the Las Vegas Summer League while Haywood Highsmith showed potential last season.

The Miami Heat will like their chances if they can get Damian Lillard

Perhaps no other team in the NBA over the past five years has achieved as much as the Miami Heat despite utilizing unheralded players. They’ve reached the East finals in three of the past four seasons and the NBA Finals twice in the same stretch.

In their run to the championship round last season, the Heat had several former undrafted rookies who played crucial roles. Without Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin, who nearly won the conference finals MVP, they might have lost in the play-in tournament.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The Heat’s rotation has more undrafted players (4) than lottery picks (3) 🤯



Cody Zeller: 4th pick

K-Love: 5th pick

Bam: 14th pick

Kyle Lowry: 24th pick

Jimmy Butler: 30th pick

Gabe Vincent: Undrafted

Caleb Martin: Undrafted

Max Strus: Undrafted

Duncan Robinson: Undrafted The Heat’s rotation has more undrafted players (4) than lottery picks (3) 🤯Cody Zeller: 4th pickK-Love: 5th pickBam: 14th pickKyle Lowry: 24th pickJimmy Butler: 30th pickGabe Vincent: UndraftedCaleb Martin: UndraftedMax Strus: UndraftedDuncan Robinson: Undrafted https://t.co/dfm0IGHQc5

Orlando Robinson and Haywood Highsmith, who will be on the roster next season, followed the same route as the four aforementioned players.

Getting Damian Lillard will be a huge addition Pat Riley will be excited to have. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have an elite scoring option to play with for the first time in Miami.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard.



- The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking.



- The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it… Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn - The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard.- The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking.- The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:- The Heat are the “most motivated” team to trade for Lillard.- The Clippers would love to be involved in the process, but they don’t have the necessary assets Portland is seeking.- The Trail Blazers don’t love Miami’s offer, but it… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VuRdMU5bXy

Between Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra, they should be able to figure out the depth to surround their potential superstar trio.

Also read: 4 superstar NBA trades ft. Damian Lillard to Miami and more

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes