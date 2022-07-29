“Pay the youth, risk alienating the legends; pay nobody and create a tension-filled locker room” - Analysts say a storm is brewing for the Golden State Warriors and the ramifications feel inevitable

The Golden State Warriors are still riding high after winning the 2021-22 NBA championship. It was an incredibly impressive year for the Warriors, as the team showed determination to reclaim their spot atop the NBA.

After years of dealing with injuries to key players, Golden State finally got its core of superstars back on the court together. It turned out to be just what the doctor ordered, as the Warriors showed they are still one of the league's best teams. While the spirits are currently high, Golden State has some difficult decisions ahead.

With a roster full of large contracts, Golden State is already dealing with salary cap struggles. According to an article by Marcus Thompson and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors have a challenging path in deciding what players to pay:

"The ramifications feel almost inevitable. Pay the legends, risk losing the youth. Pay the youth, risk alienating the legends. Pay nobody and create a tension-filled locker room for Steve Kerr to steer."

An uncertain future for the Golden State Warriors' roster

The Golden State Warriors' bench during the 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors have created an impressive roster full of young talent and stars. The problem that Golden State has moving forward is that eventually, they aren't going to be able to keep everyone.

The Warriors' front office will have difficult decisions to make.

Do they keep the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green together? Or do they try to prioritize keeping players such as Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole? Wiggins has been sensational for the team since being acquired in February 2020 and is set to be up for an extension.

Poole has become one of the most exciting young pieces on the roster and has become an offensive force in the rotation. Although Poole has been fantastic, he could be difficult to keep around with Golden State's lack of cap space.

The Warriors also have a number of fascinating young pieces waiting in the wings: Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and third-year big man James Wiseman. Eventually, the Warriors are going to have to show the door to some of their key players. For now, the team will focus on defending their championship crown.

Curry's current contract will pay him $48 million this season and $59.6 million through 2025-26.

