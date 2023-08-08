"Payback is gonna be fun": Shaquille O'Neal vowed revenge after Kobe Bryant trolled him in an NBA 2K promo

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a bitter feud that ended their glory years with the LA Lakers in the mid 2000s. O’Neal was eventually traded to the Miami Heat as “The Black Mamba” took over the Hollywood squad.

After a few years of animosity, once they were playing for different teams, the superstars eventually buried the hatchet. Years after their retirement, they teamed up once more, this time for NBA 2K.

Shaq, via a press conference, had this to say about his partnership with the premiere NBA gaming company:

“Wow, what a huge honor to be named NBA 2K18 Legend Edition cover athlete. I really wouldn’t be here without the guidance, love and support of my mom and dad. Also, I would like to thank my coach, both college and professional.

“But most of all, I’d like to thank Kobe Bryant. He was an NBA 2K Legend cover athlete first. He’s so awesome and handsome and has really nice, natural teeth. Wait, what?! I’ll be looking at his teeth?

O'Neal vowed:

“This ain’t over, Kobe. Payback’s gonna be fun.”

The whole Shaquille O'Neal speech was a hilarious attempt to bring back the rivalry between him and Kobe Bryant.

“KB24” inaugurated the Legends edition in 2017 when he was the cover of the “Legend” and “Legend Gold” versions of 2K17. In 2018, Shaq followed his former partner. In 2020, it was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade who had the honor.

Kobe Bryant is a staple in NBA 2K versions while Shaquille O'Neal has hardly appeared

In the special cover edition athletes of the NBA 2K, Kobe Bryant has been a staple. Aside from the aforementioned covers, he was also front and center in 2K21 in the “Mamba Forever Edition.”

Next year, the five-time NBA champ will be the top name for 2K24 under the “Kobe Bryant and Black Mamba Edition.”

Shaquille O'Neal’s revenge hasn’t really gotten to a great start.

“Superman” does have the upper hand against Bryant when it comes to the standard edition. Shaq was on the cover of NBA 2K6 and 2K7. It wasn’t until 2K10 did “The Black Mamba” appear.

"The Black Mamba" will be the cover of the NBA 2K24.

In 2024, the gaming team will once more honor the legendary LA Lakers shooting guard with another cover. Bryant along with daughter Gigi and a few others died of a helicopter crash in 2020.

Shaquille O'Neal, who cried hard after learning of his former teammate’s untimely death, would not have any issues with the upcoming cover.

