“PEDs to average 13 PPG” - NBA fans stunned as Bobby Portis gets 25-game suspension from league for violating anti-drug policy

NBA fans were shocked after Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. was suspended for 25 games. Ahead of the team's return to action against the LA Clippers Thursday night, Shams Charania reported that Portis received the punishment for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

As soon as fans learned about it, plenty tried to troll Portis' numbers, implying that he was trying to improve his performances. Some questioned why he violated the policy.

"PEDS to average 13 ppg off the bench????😭" one fan said.

"On PEDs and can’t even shoot above 50%," another fan said.

Others rejected the notion that Bobby Portis was taking substances to improve his game and tried to explain what might have happened.

"Pain killers…. That has used many times before and was just put on the ban list last spring," one fan said.

"Pain killer tramadol. It's banned because of the health risk not performance enhancing," another fan wrote.

"Dude took a opioid pain killer that was not prescribed to him. That's apparently what happened," another fan said.

Portis tested positive for Tramadol, a narcotic used to treat pain. The substance can cause addiction and dependence, as well as respiratory distress and ultimately can lead to death.

In 46 games this season, Bobby Portis has averaged 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field.

Bobby Portis reacted after seven men were arrested over $1.4 million robbery

Before the NBA announced his suspension, Bobby Portis shared his thoughts on the arrest of seven men accused of being involved with robbery in celebrity homes.

"You put all you can into the game and then you come and, just, all your belongings are gone, things that you worked hard for,” Portis said. “It’s kinda gratifying that these guys have been caught because you work so hard for your things."

Portis' house was robbed on Nov. 2 when the Bucks forward faced off the Cleveland Cavaliers. Up to $1.4 million worth of property was stolen from the house. Portis was visibly upset by the situation soon after and even offered $40,000 for information that could lead to the people behind the robbery.

