New Orleans Pelicans Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans made waves on draft night by trading up to snag Maryland’s Derik Queen, and they’ve now emerged as one of the more intriguing Summer League squads thanks to a strong crop of rookies.
Along with Queen, the Pelicans selected Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears in the first round. They followed that up in the second round by grabbing Georgetown’s Micah Peavy.
The team has also added Tytan Anderson on a Summer League deal.
Pelicans Summer League roster
While the full Summer League roster hasn’t been made official yet, here are the players confirmed so far to be suiting up for New Orleans:
- Tytan Anderson (Northern Iowa)
- Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)
- Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
- Chase Hunter (Clemson)
- Micah Peavy (Georgetown)
- Derik Queen (Maryland)
- Lester Quiñones
Pelicans Summer League schedule
The Pelicans tip off Summer League action on Thursday, July 10, squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky. Their next matchup is on July 12 against the LA Lakers, led by rookies Adou Thiero and Julian Reese.
They then take on the Portland Trail Blazers featuring Yang Hansen (July 15) and the OKC Thunder with Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer (July 16). The opponent and date for their fifth and final game will depend on their record in the first four matchups.
Here’s the full Summer League slate and where to catch each game:
- July 10 – vs. Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 12 – vs. Lakers at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- July 15 – vs. Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. on ESPN
- July 16 – vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV
All 30 NBA teams will play five games in total during the Summer League, with each taking part in four contests from July 10-17.
The four teams with the best records after those first four games will advance to the playoffs, beginning with semifinal action on Saturday, July 19. The winners of those games will clash in the championship matchup on Sunday, July 20.
Playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage from the first four games, with tiebreakers applied as needed. The remaining 26 teams will play their fifth matchup on either July 18, 19 or 20.
