New Orleans Pelicans Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans made waves on draft night by trading up to snag Maryland’s Derik Queen, and they’ve now emerged as one of the more intriguing Summer League squads thanks to a strong crop of rookies.

Ad

Along with Queen, the Pelicans selected Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears in the first round. They followed that up in the second round by grabbing Georgetown’s Micah Peavy.

The team has also added Tytan Anderson on a Summer League deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pelicans Summer League roster

While the full Summer League roster hasn’t been made official yet, here are the players confirmed so far to be suiting up for New Orleans:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tytan Anderson (Northern Iowa)

Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)

Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

Chase Hunter (Clemson)

Micah Peavy (Georgetown)

Derik Queen (Maryland)

Lester Quiñones

Pelicans Summer League schedule

The Pelicans tip off Summer League action on Thursday, July 10, squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky. Their next matchup is on July 12 against the LA Lakers, led by rookies Adou Thiero and Julian Reese.

Ad

They then take on the Portland Trail Blazers featuring Yang Hansen (July 15) and the OKC Thunder with Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer (July 16). The opponent and date for their fifth and final game will depend on their record in the first four matchups.

Here’s the full Summer League slate and where to catch each game:

July 10 – vs. Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

July 12 – vs. Lakers at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2

July 15 – vs. Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. on ESPN

July 16 – vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Ad

All 30 NBA teams will play five games in total during the Summer League, with each taking part in four contests from July 10-17.

The four teams with the best records after those first four games will advance to the playoffs, beginning with semifinal action on Saturday, July 19. The winners of those games will clash in the championship matchup on Sunday, July 20.

Playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage from the first four games, with tiebreakers applied as needed. The remaining 26 teams will play their fifth matchup on either July 18, 19 or 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More