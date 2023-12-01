"Pemdas": Jalen Brunson sparks age-old opinionated debate with viral tweet

Jalen Brunson recently poured fuel on the fire regarding an age-old debate regarding the order of operations. Those who are unfamiliar with the argument may need a refresher. Occasionally, a math problem will go viral on social media, with users split on the mathematical order of operations. This week, Brunson sparked more debate on the issue.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral, showing one person standing against an ocean of people. In the caption, the original poster asked what opinion would you defend against an army of people, prompting a response from Jalen Brunson.

The New York Knicks star shared his opinion, simply writing:

"Pemdas"

PEMDAS is the mathematical order of operations for equations, with parenthesis first, then exponents, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction. While the order of operations seems straightforward, things get murky online, with spirited debates frequently occurring.

Some people will argue that everything inside the parenthesis needs to be solved before looking outside the parenthesis. At the same time, others will say that multiplication outside the parenthesis comes before addition inside of it.

As some were quick to explain, PEMDAS isn't exactly an opinion, however, the way some interpret the order of operations sparks debate. Given his post, some fans were quick to share their math problems in the comments, hoping that Jalen Brunson would solve them as part of his stance.

Looking at Jalen Brunson's recent run with the NY Knicks

This season, Jalen Brunson has taken his game to the next level, averaging a career-high in points with 25.1 as he fuels the New York Knicks' run. Currently, the team sits in fifth place in a stacked Eastern Conference with an 11-7 record.

With two straight wins to their name, the Knicks have continued to impress. Notably, the Eastern Conference has become more competitive this season. In addition to the Boston Celtics acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Orlando Magic have emerged as true contenders.

In addition, the Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard has helped fuel success, with the team sitting in third place. Just behind them in fourth, and one spot ahead of the Knicks, is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the team lost James Harden, Tyrese Maxey has taken strides in his game, helping lead the team and filling the gaps James Harden left. There are still plenty of games left to play, and the Knicks find themselves in a better position than they have in past years.

Whether or not they wind up being able to make a big postseason push, only time will tell. As we move closer and closer to the trade deadline, things could change depending on how the next few months play out.