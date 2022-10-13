"People can talk all they want, I think my numbers back it up" - Miami Heat guard still believes he's in the same conversation as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro still believes that he belongs in the same category as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant. Herro doubled down on his comments from last season regarding his potential. He's fresh off his breakout season and winning the Sixth Man of the Year award.

In an interview with Jeremy Tache of Bally Sports Florida last year, Herro discussed his place among the NBA's best young players. The Kentucky product was confident that he's in the same echelon as Doncic, Young and Morant.

"I feel like I'm in the same conversation as those guys," Herro said. "The young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day. Luka, Trae, Ja, those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too.

"I put the work in, and I'm just continuing to get better every single day. I've got a lot of goals in mind to be an All-Star one day and continue to chase my dream. I'm really excited to see where I can go."

A year later, Tyler Herro still has the same confidence and perspective. Herro told Jeremy Tache that people can criticize him all they want, but he still feels the same way. The Miami Heat guard continues to believe that he's in the same category as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

"Just being able to get on the court and prove it, that's all that I can do," Herro said. "People can talk all they want, I think my numbers back it up.

"I think I continue to get better. But at the end of the day, there's a bunch of great young players in the league, and I'm one of them. I appreciate everyone that puts me in that category."

Comparing Miami Heat's Tyler Herro to Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Miami Heat showed their confidence in Tyler Herro by giving him a four-year, $130 million contract extension this offseason. But is he really on the same level as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant?

Doncic is entering his fifth season and is among the best players in the league. He's one of the favorites to win the MVP this season. He's already a three-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA First Team selection.

Young, on the other hand, is a two-time All-Star and a one-time All-NBA Third Team selection. He's the main man of the Atlanta Hawks and among the best scorers and playmakers in the league.

Morant and Herro are from the same draft class, but the former is already a one-time All-Star. Both had their breakout campaigns last season, but Morant was in the MVP conversation. Herro was not a full-time starter, but won the Sixth Man of the Year award.

