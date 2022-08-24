"People don’t remember how Michael Jordan dismantled people" - Former NFL player calls out fans claiming James Harden is a better all-time scorer than MJ

About three years ago, talks emerged claiming James Harden was the greatest scorer of all time, even better than the legendary Michael Jordan. Fans of 'The Beard' pointed out as unstoppable the former MVP’s ability to manipulate defenses is, he can get fouls and score buckets almost at will.

On The Odd Couple podcast, former NFL player Salaam then bristled at discussions about Harden as the best scorer in NBA history. Here’s what the Fox Sports Radio host had to comment on those talks:

“Remember that [claims]James Harden is the greatest scorer of all time I’ve ever seen? I’m like, come on, man! People don’t remember how Michael Jordan dismantled people. You’re talking about the greatest scorer of all time.

"This man dismantled entire teams when you could literally put both hands on the handler! You can sit your forearm on their hip.”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer of All-Time Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer of All-Time https://t.co/IHB3V6gYoO

Excluding his last two years with the Washington Wizards, Michael Jordan averaged 31.5 points on 50.5% from the field. He shot 33.2% from beyond the arc in an era where the three-point shot wasn’t as valued as it is today.

What made Jordan’s scoring exploits so incredible was the fact that he did it against defenses that had significantly more leeway to contain offensive players. The fouls the Detroit Pistons hammered 'His Airness' with would have merited several days of suspension in today’s NBA.

The Ballfather @StevenKelsey13 No wonder the Detroit Pistons made the Jordan Rules

No wonder the Detroit Pistons made the Jordan Ruleshttps://t.co/vfXg0WGQIG

MJ was the NBA’s scoring champ for 10 years, including seven in a row. He easily could have had more had he not briefly retired to play baseball.

James Harden’s numbers weren’t pedestrian at all. Excluding his OKC Thunder, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers years where he wasn’t the primary scoring option, Harden averaged 29.3 PPG on 44.4% shooting, including 36.2% from long range.

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie New Blog: Adidas Calls James Harden The Greatest Scorer Ever In Their New Ad Clearly Forgetting That Michael Jordan Exists barstoolsports.com/boston/adidas-… New Blog: Adidas Calls James Harden The Greatest Scorer Ever In Their New Ad Clearly Forgetting That Michael Jordan Exists barstoolsports.com/boston/adidas-… https://t.co/EC2I6Falzm

'The Beard' held the scoring title for three straight years. His 36.1 PPG during the 2018-19 season was the highest since Jordan dropped 37.1 PPG during the 1986-87 campaign.

Jordan had more scoring titles, shot with more overall efficiency and did it against almost no-holds-barred defenses.

Michael Jordan was an even more dominant postseason scorer than James Harden

Michael Jordan's scoring in the postseason leaves James Harden in the dust. [Photo: YouTube]

Michael Jordan went to the playoffs for 13 years and led the NBA in scoring in 10 of those years. His 33.4 PPG is the highest average in the postseason by any player. Jordan’s ability to get buckets was the biggest reason the Chicago Bulls were an immaculate 6-0 in the finals.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan set the NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points vs Celtics.



There have been 10 playoff games in NBA history where a player has scored 55 or more points, Jordan had 5 of those games. On April 20, 1986, Michael Jordan set the NBA playoff scoring record with 63 points vs Celtics.There have been 10 playoff games in NBA history where a player has scored 55 or more points, Jordan had 5 of those games. https://t.co/k1tEM7Mksn

Comparing James Harden’s scoring exploits in the playoffs to 'His Airness' almost seems unfair. The stats would only have to include Harden’s years with the Houston Rockets to make the gap as close as possible.

'The Beard', as the main scoring threat in Houston, averaged 28.4 PPG on 42.1% shooting, including 32.4% from long-range. Harden’s three-point shooting suffered so much in the playoffs that Jordan’s 33.2% from beyond the arc pips him by a hair.

Delusional thunder fan @mjs_lbj

50 Point Games: 8 (1st)

45 Point Games: 23 (1st)

40 Point Games: 38 (1st)

35 Point Games: 75 (1st)



Greatest scorer of all time Michael Jordan Playoff Ranks50 Point Games: 8 (1st)45 Point Games: 23 (1st)40 Point Games: 38 (1st)35 Point Games: 75 (1st)Greatest scorer of all time Michael Jordan Playoff Ranks50 Point Games: 8 (1st)45 Point Games: 23 (1st)40 Point Games: 38 (1st)35 Point Games: 75 (1st)Greatest scorer of all time 🔒 https://t.co/YUR9TzwIHo

If the measure of scoring is to win on the NBA’s biggest stage, James Harden is not even in the same zip code as Michael Jordan. Harden has a reputation for shrinking when the lights are brightest, while Jordan is often called the game’s ultimate winner.

