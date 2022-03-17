“People look at the way Michael Jordan ended his career with the Bulls like that was it” - Jay Williams believes LeBron James’ legacy will not be affected by the Lakers’ struggles

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' legacy as a player has been the topic of conversation in light of his team floundering this season.
On ESPN's radio show, "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," former NBA player Jay Williams said James' reputation won't be affected by the outcome of the current season. Williams said:
"I don't think it affects LeBron's legacy. I mean, the fact that he is dropping 50-plus-point games at the age of 37 years old to keep his team in the ninth or 10th seed position for a play-in tournament, I think, speaks volumes about where LeBron is. People look at the way Michael Jordan ended his career with the Bulls like that was it.
"People don't, for some reason, tackle those years he had with the Washington Wizards."
Michael Jordan nearly had a fairytale ending to his career with an incredible shot over the Utah Jazz to win his sixth championship in eight years. But he unretired after three years to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards. His time with Washington at nearly age 40 is something that has not been talked about much but is, in fact, the actual end to his career.
LeBron James and his 19th season in the league
LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a serious injury. This has also translated to his performances as King James is still very much the king of the NBA's mountaintop at age 37.
It's almost unfathomable to even think of a player being in his 19th season in the league to be competing for the scoring title, but King James is doing so. He is second in the league in scoring average with 29.7 points per game. Joel Embiid leads by averaging 29.9 ppg.
What makes this even more remarkable is that James is being played as the center by coach Frank Vogel. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he is still averaging 29.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting 52.0%, including 35.7% from beyond the arc.
James has averaged a career-high number of shots (8.0 per game) from beyond the arc this season. He continues to do most of his damage from range rather than clanging and banging while attacking the rim.
While the Lakers (29-40) have definitely had a disappointing season, James continues to re-write the history books. Meanwhile, he's still chasing Michael Jordan for the title of the the greatest player of all time.
Q. Who is the greatest player of all time?
Michael Jordan
LeBron James