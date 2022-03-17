“People look at the way Michael Jordan ended his career with the Bulls like that was it” - Jay Williams believes LeBron James’ legacy will not be affected by the Lakers’ struggles

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James' legacy as a player has been the topic of conversation in light of his team floundering this season.

On ESPN's radio show, "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," former NBA player Jay Williams said James' reputation won't be affected by the outcome of the current season. Williams said:

"I don't think it affects LeBron's legacy. I mean, the fact that he is dropping 50-plus-point games at the age of 37 years old to keep his team in the ninth or 10th seed position for a play-in tournament, I think, speaks volumes about where LeBron is. People look at the way Michael Jordan ended his career with the Bulls like that was it.

"People don't, for some reason, tackle those years he had with the Washington Wizards."

Michael Jordan nearly had a fairytale ending to his career with an incredible shot over the Utah Jazz to win his sixth championship in eight years. But he unretired after three years to play two seasons with the Washington Wizards. His time with Washington at nearly age 40 is something that has not been talked about much but is, in fact, the actual end to his career.

LeBron James and his 19th season in the league

King James against the Minnesota Timberwolves

LeBron James, throughout his illustrious career, has earned the moniker of being an iron man. He is in his 19th season and has hardly had a serious injury. This has also translated to his performances as King James is still very much the king of the NBA's mountaintop at age 37.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo There's no stopping LeBron right now.



In the Lakers' win, James posted his 14th career 50-point game, tying Rick Barry for 6th in NBA history.



LeBron is also the 6th ever with 50+ Pts in consecutive home games, and the only one to do it after turning 30. There's no stopping LeBron right now.In the Lakers' win, James posted his 14th career 50-point game, tying Rick Barry for 6th in NBA history.LeBron is also the 6th ever with 50+ Pts in consecutive home games, and the only one to do it after turning 30. https://t.co/03RXfi15sl

It's almost unfathomable to even think of a player being in his 19th season in the league to be competing for the scoring title, but King James is doing so. He is second in the league in scoring average with 29.7 points per game. Joel Embiid leads by averaging 29.9 ppg.

What makes this even more remarkable is that James is being played as the center by coach Frank Vogel. That's uncharted territory for him. Yet, he is still averaging 29.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is shooting 52.0%, including 35.7% from beyond the arc.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo LeBron James finished with 56 pts & 10 rebs in the Lakers' 124-116 win over the Warriors.



At age 37, he is oldest player in NBA history to record at least 55 pts & 10 rebs in a game.



He's also the 1st Laker with a 55-10 game since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000. LeBron James finished with 56 pts & 10 rebs in the Lakers' 124-116 win over the Warriors.At age 37, he is oldest player in NBA history to record at least 55 pts & 10 rebs in a game.He's also the 1st Laker with a 55-10 game since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000. https://t.co/yik81ys8Wd

James has averaged a career-high number of shots (8.0 per game) from beyond the arc this season. He continues to do most of his damage from range rather than clanging and banging while attacking the rim.

While the Lakers (29-40) have definitely had a disappointing season, James continues to re-write the history books. Meanwhile, he's still chasing Michael Jordan for the title of the the greatest player of all time.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Who is the greatest player of all time? Michael Jordan LeBron James 2 votes so far