“People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us” - Rudy Gobert on his relationship with Donovan Mitchell, says both have the same goal of winning a championship with Utah

Rudy Gobert and his relationship with Donovan Mitchell has recently been rumored to have hit turmoil. Gobert joined Malika Andrews on Thursday’s episode of “NBA on ESPN” to explain the situation and smooth out any misleading comments.

Rudy Gobert said relationship with Donovan Mitchell is fine, and Utah is focused on winning a championship

Rudy Gobert explained:

“People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us.”

"There's always going to be noise. … People are looking for anything they can find to just try and divide us. … We both have the same goal to win a championship here." Rudy Gobert spoke to @malika_andrews about his relationship with Donovan Mitchell:

Gobert’s comments come in defense of an article that was published in The Athletic. In the article, Rudy’s relationship with Donovan was described as “unsalvageable”. Donovan Mitchell had some comments himself on the rumors.

Mitchell stated:

"In a strange way, I think that article helped … It brought out a level of determination in both of us that we never had. I never had a controversy like that. Here we were, the two pillars of the team, and we had to go to the playoffs in two months. It brought out a different level of tenacity in both of us."

Rudy Gobert combining well with Donovan Mitchell for Utah Jazz

For the current 2021-22 NBA season, Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. Keeping up with his reputation as a defensive great, he is also averaging 2.1 blocks and 0.7 steals.

Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, is averaging 26.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. The duo make a wonderful pair as they compliment each other really well. Gobert’s rebounding efforts and great defense are great assets to the Utah Jazz.

As a result of their combined efforts, the Utah Jazz are currently in fifth place with 48 wins to 32 losses. The team is making great strides towards a wonderful offseason and Gobert believes this false narrative developing is just an attempt to break their energy. Rudy explained that he believes the comments were simply trying to create a rift between the players, ultimately affecting their playoff run.

Whatever the case was in the narrative’s development, Rudy Gobert and Donovan did not bite into the negativity. They simply brushed it off. As Mitchell pointed out, he believes the comments even drew the squad closer. It showed the team that there are people out there questioning their efforts. In what has ended up being a very competitive season for both conferences, the Jazz are starting to stand out as we approach the playoffs.

Defense has been known to win championships and the Jazz most definitely have that. Their offensive output, with Mitchell running the floor, is also present and effective. As a result, their squad remains a threat. Regardless of if the comments about the duo are true or not, they are playing as if nothing in the world matters but this year's championship.

Edited by Diptanil Roy