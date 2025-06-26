"People are making fun": Brooklyn Nets reportedly ridiculed by executives and agents for draft group led by Egor Demin

The Brooklyn Nets entered the 2025 NBA draft with five first-round selections. They were a team to keep an eye on as they were in a position to make a big splash with a trade.

Instead, they chose to use all of their selections and, surprisingly, took four guards with those five picks, two of which seemed to be a bit of a reach, according to projections.

With that in mind, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst revealed that some executives around the league actually reached out to the Nets' brass to make fun of them for their selections:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I got some people throwing me some things about Brooklyn. People are making fun of this draft group. I got people saying to me that executives and agents are like, ‘Man, I was watching them play three two-way guys during this year so that they could clap for taking the guys in the 20s."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Windhorst then clarified that he didn't feel that way himself; he was just reflecting what the common sentiment around league offices seems to be right now:

“These two-way guys might be just as good as the guys they’re taking.’ I don’t know anything about it, I’m just saying what people are saying,” he added.

The Nets passed on prospects like Khaman Maluach, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Cedric Coward, all of whom were ranked higher than Egor Demin, their No. 8 selection.

The Nets' guard-heavy approach was surprising

The Nets had picks No. 8, 19, 22, 26, and 27. They took two point guards with their first two selections: Egor Demin and French playmaker Nolan Traore. Then, they added yet another guard in North Carolina wing Drake Powell. Brooklyn closed things out by taking Israeli point guard Ben Saraf and Michigan center Danny Wolf.

They became the first team to take five players in the first round in NBA draft history, and using four of them to address their backcourt was seen as an unorthodox approach.

GM Sean Marks said he was 'thrilled' with his selections:

"I'm thrilled with the group we got tonight," Marks said of his rookies. "We've got some guys who play the right way, move the ball the right way and have some untapped skills there."

D'Angelo Russell will be a free agent and most likely not be back, and this also raises major questions about Cam Johnson's future with the organization.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.