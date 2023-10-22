"People really tied to clown top 10 earner of all time" - $375 million worth Russell Westbrook chasing billionaire status has fans stoked

Despite a drop in productivity over the years, Russell Westbrook remains one of the greatest players in NBA history. Aside from his league-leading triple-doubles, Westbrook has received other honors such as the 2017 MVP award, member of the NBA's 75th team, and two gold medals with Team USA.

When it comes to accomplishing more in life, the Clippers guard once mentioned to Forbes' Matt Craig his lofty goal of becoming a billionaire. Interestingly, Westbrook's net worth as of now stands at $375 million, as per Forbes' estimates.

As Westbrook inches closer and closer to his goal of billionaire status, a number of NBA fans posted their reactions via X.

"People really tied to a clown a top 10 earner of all time for taking a pay cut."

From the reactions of the fans, they seem fair to Westbrook, unlike NBA analysts. To them, the nine-time all-star deserves to reach it due to the career and the work he has put forth.

In the 16 seasons that he has played in the league, Russell Westbrook has remained the fiery competitor that he is on the court with no days of slacking off.

Russell Westbrook talks about reaching billionaire status

In the same Forbes interview with Matt Craig, the Clippers star talked about the reasoning behind the status he wants to reach in life.

"I want to be a billionaire," Westbrook said. "Sooner than later. ... It's what I want to be. In the business realm, that is a pinnacle that people where I come from don't make it to. When people think of Los Angeles and think of the underserved, the inner city, I want the first thing that pops up to be Russell Westbrook and the things we're doing in the community."

For Russell Westbrook, becoming a billionaire is a monumental achievement for him because not many people from where he comes from are able to reach that point in their lives.

Aside from his NBA earnings, Westbrook also has a number of endorsement deals that further increase his net worth today. As of now, he has partnerships with True Religion Apparel, Six Star Pro Nutrition, PepsiCo, Henessy and Samsung Electronics. Additionally, he is also signed to a 10-year deal with the iconic Jordan brand.

In the scenario that he does finally end up becoming a billionaire, he will be joining the ranks of Michael Jordan and LeBron James as NBA players to have reached that feat.