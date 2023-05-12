"People thought we was gonna lose to them" - Denver Nuggets fans are buzzing after they reach another Conference Finals

The Denver Nuggets have eliminated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs in six games. Denver's 125-100 drubbing of Phoenix has pushed the team to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in four years.

Nuggets fans promptly celebrated the series win on Twitter:

"People thought we was gonna lose to them"

Milehigh @kentralsmith8 @TheHoopCentral People thought we was gonna lose to them

ໍ @supszns @TheHoopCentral KD is the most failure of a superstar.

💸🫰 @rashbrook7 @TheHoopCentral durmid shot more than 34% once in the 6 games vs nuggets washed af without curry holding his hand

👑 X 🥷🏾 @g12_lj :



14 PTS

5 AST

2.3 REB

30 FG%🗑🗑

7 3P%

-83 +/-🤡🤡

👑 X 🥷🏾 @g12_lj @TheHoopCentral Devin Booker career elimination game stats:
14 PTS
5 AST
2.3 REB
30 FG%
7 3P%
-83 +/-
Biggest Playoff Dropper in the league??

After the Suns tied the series with a big win in Game 4, the Nuggets have beaten them by an average of 20.5 points. Phoenix seemed to have been able to adjust without Chris Paul, who injured his groin in Game 2 by pulling off back-to-back wins.

Games 5 and 6, however, showed that they just couldn't hack it without one of the NBA's best playmakers and leaders. The Suns also didn't have Deandre Ayton in the crucial elimination game due to a rib contusion.

Without two of their best players, the Suns just didn't have enough to hold off Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets last reached the Conference Finals in 2020. They were beaten by the eventual champions, the LA Lakers, in five games. Denver will be hoping to go a step further this season and finally win the NBA championship.

The Denver Nuggets' sizzling-hot first-half performance had the Phoenix Suns reeling

After a 118-102 win in Game 5, the Denver Nuggets didn't want to give the Phoenix Suns any hope of tying the series once again. Denver dominated right out of the gate on both ends of the floor.

Nikola Jokic spearheaded the Nuggets' blistering form in the first 24 minutes of the game. He had 20 points on 10-12 shooting to go with seven assists and six rebounds.

Jamal Murray also had a spectacular first half. "Glitch" had 18 points, hitting 5-8 shots, including 2-4 from behind the arc. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played against the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Conference Finals, also rose up to the occasion. "KCP" finished the first half with 21 points, hitting 7-9 from the field, including 2-3 from deep.

The heavily-undermanned Phoenix Suns just didn't have any answer to the Nuggets' fiery opening form. Kevin Durant struggled with eight points on 2-11 shooting. Devin Booker also had an off-night, scoring just 11 points on 4-12 attempts.

The Denver Nuggets' explosion and the Suns' inept offensive display were all that was needed for Denver to punch their ticket to the next round.

Phoenix outscored Denver 49-44 in the second half but the game was already over when they couldn't do much in the third quarter. From there, the Nuggets' defense and timely basket kept the Suns from having any thoughts of a historical comeback.

Nikola Jokic showed once again why he would have also been deserving of another MVP award after his triple-double performance in Game 6. "The Joker" ended the night with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



32 PTS

10 REB

3rd triple-double of the series
32 PTS
10 REB
12 AST

The Denver Nuggets are waiting for the winner of the matchup between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the other conference semis matchup.

Los Angeles leads the series 3-2 and could dispatch the defending NBA champs on Friday night.

