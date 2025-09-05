  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Carmelo Anthony
  • "People used to steal my rebounds": HoF-bound Carmelo Anthony explains iconic NSFW message to teammates after rebounding

"People used to steal my rebounds": HoF-bound Carmelo Anthony explains iconic NSFW message to teammates after rebounding

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 05, 2025 04:05 GMT
Olympics: Basketball-Men Finals - Gold Medal Game - Source: Imagn
"People used to steal my rebounds": HoF-bound Carmelo Anthony explains iconic NSFW message to teammates after rebounding. [photo: Imagn]

Carmelo Anthony and the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class will enter the august body on Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts. Anthony built a reputation as one of history’s most fearsome and consistent scorers. The 6-foot-7 forward also developed a name in the NBA as somebody who talks on the floor, particularly when grabbing rebounds.

Ad

Anthony would often say, ‘I got it, get the f**k out of here’ when snaring rebounds. On Thursday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former New York Knicks superstar explained his NSFW mantra:

“Coaches used to get on you about rebounding the basketball. I grew up around old school coaches where they’d say, ‘Somebody come, knock their teeth out to get the basketball.’ People used to steal my rebounds. … And then you realize, you know what, every time I start rebounding, Imma let everybody know that this is my rebound.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The most rebounds Carmelo Anthony averaged in a single season were during his 2013-14 campaign with the New York Knicks. Anthony hauled down 8.1 caroms per game, ranking him second on the team, behind 7-foot-1 center Tyson Chandler, who averaged 9.6 rpg. During that season, he averaged more rebounds than 7-foot Andrea Bargnani (5.3 rpg) and Amar’e Stoudemire (4.9 rpg).

Melo ended his 19-year career in the NBA, averaging 6.2 rpg.

Carmelo Anthony ramped up his rebounding in the playoffs

The bright lights made Carmelo Anthony an even tougher competitor. He continued to cause opponents headaches with his arsenal of offensive moves, but also impacted the game with his rebounding in the playoffs.

Ad

In Anthony’s first 11 appearances in the playoffs, he averaged 7.1 rpg. The most he averaged during that stretch was 10.3 rpg, including 3.3 offensive boards in the 2011 playoffs for the New York Knicks. Besides leading the team in rebounds, he also topped the Knicks in points with 26.0 points per contest.

Before the electric performance in the playoffs for the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony also stood out in the 2008 postseason with the Denver Nuggets. The burly 6-foot-7 forward averaged 22.5 ppg and 9.5 rpg. He came second to Allen Iverson in scoring (24.5 ppg) and second to Marcus Camby (13.3 rpg) in rebounding.

Although Anthony never reached the NBA Finals, the Hall of Fame-bound legend proved that he was more aggressive on the boards in the playoffs.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications