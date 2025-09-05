"People used to steal my rebounds": HoF-bound Carmelo Anthony explains iconic NSFW message to teammates after rebounding

Carmelo Anthony and the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class will enter the august body on Friday in Springfield, Massachusetts. Anthony built a reputation as one of history’s most fearsome and consistent scorers. The 6-foot-7 forward also developed a name in the NBA as somebody who talks on the floor, particularly when grabbing rebounds.Anthony would often say, ‘I got it, get the f**k out of here’ when snaring rebounds. On Thursday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the former New York Knicks superstar explained his NSFW mantra:“Coaches used to get on you about rebounding the basketball. I grew up around old school coaches where they’d say, ‘Somebody come, knock their teeth out to get the basketball.’ People used to steal my rebounds. … And then you realize, you know what, every time I start rebounding, Imma let everybody know that this is my rebound.”The most rebounds Carmelo Anthony averaged in a single season were during his 2013-14 campaign with the New York Knicks. Anthony hauled down 8.1 caroms per game, ranking him second on the team, behind 7-foot-1 center Tyson Chandler, who averaged 9.6 rpg. During that season, he averaged more rebounds than 7-foot Andrea Bargnani (5.3 rpg) and Amar’e Stoudemire (4.9 rpg).Melo ended his 19-year career in the NBA, averaging 6.2 rpg.Carmelo Anthony ramped up his rebounding in the playoffsThe bright lights made Carmelo Anthony an even tougher competitor. He continued to cause opponents headaches with his arsenal of offensive moves, but also impacted the game with his rebounding in the playoffs.In Anthony’s first 11 appearances in the playoffs, he averaged 7.1 rpg. The most he averaged during that stretch was 10.3 rpg, including 3.3 offensive boards in the 2011 playoffs for the New York Knicks. Besides leading the team in rebounds, he also topped the Knicks in points with 26.0 points per contest.Before the electric performance in the playoffs for the Knicks, Carmelo Anthony also stood out in the 2008 postseason with the Denver Nuggets. The burly 6-foot-7 forward averaged 22.5 ppg and 9.5 rpg. He came second to Allen Iverson in scoring (24.5 ppg) and second to Marcus Camby (13.3 rpg) in rebounding.Although Anthony never reached the NBA Finals, the Hall of Fame-bound legend proved that he was more aggressive on the boards in the playoffs.