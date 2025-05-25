"Perfect backup for Luka Doncic": Lakers fans react to 6’2" guard landing pre-draft workout 

Five-time All-NBA first-team member Luka Doncic is the future of the LA Lakers franchise post-LeBron James era. However, LA's front office still has some work to do to surround Doncic with talent to create a winning roster. This offseason, that work begins via free agency and the draft.

One talent that LA's front office has its eyes on is the fifth-year senior from Kentucky, Lamont Butler. According to reports, the Lakers are working out with Butler ahead of the draft to assess his fit.

The news has several LA fans excited. Here are some reactions from fans who think he'll be a good fit.

WildcatJunkie14 @@WJunkie14 He’s an absolute dawg. Elite defender. Perfect backup for Luka

Another fan had this to say:

Matthew Baker @@MattyTheAce Butler would make a good PoA guard defender. He has excellent hands, and really good feel for getting in passing lanes. Watched him quite a bit at UK, did not ever seem out of control or like the moment was too big for him.

One person tweeted:

CEASEACTION 🌐♿️ @@CEASEACTION8 I'm not actually mad at this he was a good player

However, not every Lakers fan thinks they should draft Butler. Some believe they should draft a big man or at least avoid a small guard.

One person said:

adrian @@adbutrus Bro why do we keep getting guards. Trade the pick for a big

Another tweeted:

Whim @@Whimoney Enough with the guards rob!! We need big men

One person said:

Chase @@Chase_OnX We. Need. Bigs.

Butler spent five years in college. He played his first four years at San Diego State before moving to Kentucky for his fifth year. He averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in those five years.

Nothing he does on offense stands out too much, but he's been praised for his defense. He is projected to be selected in the second round or go undrafted. Should he go undrafted, any team that wants him, including LA, can sign him as a free agent.

The LA Lakers also worked out with a prospect from UConn

The LA Lakers do not have any first-round picks in the 2025 draft and won't pick until the 55th selection. While this isn't the most favorable position for a team that wants to secure talent, there are some options they can go with.

Another player that LA has set its eyes on is UConn big man Samson Johnson.

Johnson played all four years of his college career at UConn and won two national championships with them. He served mainly as a backup during his first three years before starting in 34 games in his senior year. He averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in the first three years. In his final year, he put up 7.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 1.5 bpg.

Unless they can trade for another pick or move up in the draft, LA will need to pick one among Butler and Johnson or any other prospects they've had their eyes on.

