"Perfect big next to Anthony Davis" - Lakers fans react as LA emerges favorite in Myles Turner sweepstakes over Warriors & Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their hunt for a big man as the February 6 trade deadline approaches according to reports. Several bigs have been linked to LA as possible trade targets, and now, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been added to that list.

According to the oddsmakers at Bovada, LA is the most likely destination for Turner with -120 odds. They are the favorites over the Sacramento Kings (+325), Dallas Mavericks (+600), Golden State Warriors (+600) and the Miami Heat (+650).

The prospect of the Lakers landing the Pacers center in a trade has got some fans excited.

"This is the perfect big next to AD," one fan said.

"Make it happen Rob!!!" Another fan tweeted.

"We get him and Anthony Davis together, we are balling!!!" one fan wrote.

On the other hand, there were some fans who were not as hopeful. They pointed out that Turner had been linked to LA several times in the past but a trade had never materialized. Meanwhile, others said the Lakers don't have the assets to acquire him.

"EVERY YEAR WE’RE THE FAVORITES BUT NEVER GET IT DONE," one Lakers fan said.

"They do this every year and get nothing," an X user pointed out.

"Lakers dont have the assets unless the Pacers lose their minds entirely and donate him for pennies on the dollar," one fan tweeted.

Myles Turner is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the coming offseason. While the Pacers have not given any indication that he is on the trading block, some teams in need of a big may try to check if he's available. Of course, there's every chance that the Pacers' front office keep him and attempt to negotiate an extension.

Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game this season. He is known to help teams space the floor, making 40% of his 3-point shots on an average of 5.2 attempts per game.

What happened to the other centers that the LA Lakers are reportedly targeting this season?

Adding a center appears to be priority number one for the LA Lakers based on the rumors swirling around the team. It was reported that they were going to pursue Jonas Valanciunas of the Washington Wizards and they were also linked to two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic when it was announced that he was on the trading block.

Reporter Jovan Buha said on his podcast on Tuesday that LA wasn't as interested in acquiring Vucevic to begin with. He also shared an update stating that the front office's interest in acquiring Valanciunas had waned.

"They could have traded for (Valanciunas) December 15th," Buha said. "Once they went past that and didn't trade for him, I started sending out feelers and just like, 'why haven't they traded for Jonas' and then they do the DFS trade and basically, everything I've heard is that they've cooled on him." (59:59-1:00:16)

The other center who has been linked to LAL is the Utah Jazz's third-year center, Walker Kessler. Rob Pelinka has reportedly asked about him several times already. However, LA just hasn't been able to match the Jazz's ask for Kessler.

