"Perk stat line" - Kendrick Perkins goes above and beyond to mock Paul George's 2-point night

Paul George had enough brickbats coming his way for his disappointing and forgettable two-point outing in the Philadelphia 76ers 100-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. One was from former NBA champion and now ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins as he ripped into the wing for his performance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Perkins said:

"Do PG even wants to play basketball?! I would think no Joel Embiid or Maxey that he would give the 76ers more than Perk Stat Line."

George ended with two points on 1-7 shooting from the field and went 0-5 from the deep for his two points. However, he had six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks. The forward was expected to spearhead the side in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's absence, but the numbers didn't pan out in favor of the All-Star F/G.

"The 76ers should be able to legally sue him": Fans tear into Paul George for horrendous 2-point game

It wasn't just Kendrick Perkins who made his feelings clear on Paul George. The 76ers fans were miffed and slammed George for his off-night.

"Scoring 2 points and making 50 MILLION USD should be a crime. The 76ers should be able to legally sue him," wrote one fan on X.

More reactions followed, with another fan mocking him:

"proud of him for getting it done and scoring that bucket"

One Ben Simmons reference came in as well:

"Ben Simmons liked these numbers."

Another fan felt a new team was in order:

"He’s ready for the next team"

A fan felt George knew it was a bad night:

"Yeah he really stunk up the game with that stat line."

George's season has been subpar this edition. He averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 43.4% field-goal shooting and 37.1% from deep in 34 games.

