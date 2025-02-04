Perplexed Ice Cube's son reacts in 2-words to Dennis Schroder dubbing NBA trade deadline as 'modern slavery'

Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder's interesting take on the NBA trade deadline surprised O'Shea Jackson Jr. The son of famed rapper Ice Cube didn't have much to say when Schroder called the trade deadline "modern-day slavery." What the Warriors guard said caught most people off guard, including Jackson.

The trade deadline is part of the business side of the league, where teams are given time to improve their rosters in the middle of the season. Many blockbuster trades have been featured in the 2024-25 campaign. So far, the biggest deal happened between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Schroder explained that he understands the trade deadline is a business deadline. The veteran guard mentioned the recent blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, saying that if the five-time All-NBA player could get traded, it could happen to his teammate Steph Curry.

“It’s like modern slavery. It’s modern slavery at the end of the day,” Schroder said. “Everybody can decide where you’re going, even if you have a contract. Yeah, of course, we make a lot of money and we can feed our families, but at the end of the day if they say, ‘You’re not coming to work tomorrow, you’re going over there,’ they can decide that. They got to change that a little bit.”

After seeing this, Jackson could only sum up his thoughts with two words.

“Bruh. What?” Jackson said.

Schroder wants solutions to address what happened with Doncic recently. The 12-year journeyman sees the move as a big mistake and wants the league to correct it.

Dennis Schroder is now available for trade

Dennis Schroder hasn't played many games for the Warriors this season and it looks like his time with the team could end soon. Per NBA Insider Marc J. Spears, Golden State is ready to talk business regarding Schroder.

"What helps them (the Warriors) a little bit tomorrow is Dennis Schroder is now available for trade," Spears said. "He has $13 million and now they could add him to a deal."

The German guard started the season with the Brooklyn Nets. After 23 games, he was traded to the Warriors in December for De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second-round draft picks. Before his trade, Schroder averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Dennis Schroder has played 24 games this season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. However, the 31-year-old's numbers have declined since he started playing for Steve Kerr.

