Philadelphia 76ers 112-122 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Kawhi Leonard and co. cruise to fifth straight win

The LA Clippers made easy work of the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, cruising to a 10-point victory. The Clippers shot an impressive 54% from the field, keeping offensive pressure on the 76ers all night and earning their 31st win of the season.
Kawhi Leonard led the scoring effort with 28 points on 54% shooting, but he had plenty of help. Paul George and Terance Mann had solid showings as well, combining for 47 points and outpacing the talented 76ers.
LA Clippers roll past Philadelphia 76ers as Kawhi Leonard stays hot
The Philadelphia 76ers started strong, holding a five-point lead early into the second quarter. However, the Clippers found their groove, taking a 12-point lead at the end of the third.
Philadelphia dropped to 32-14 with the loss, still holding a full-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference. The LA Clippers improved to 31-16, bringing them to within a half-game of the second-place Phoenix Suns.
The Clippers have won five straight but will be tested once again when they host Milwaukee on Monday for another East/West battle. The LA Clippers' offense has been consistently outpacing their opponents, winning by nine or more in each of their last five.
The Philadelphia 76ers received great production from Tobias Harris, who tallied a game-high 29 points and continued his quietly excellent season. Danny Green finished with 17 points on five of nine shooting from three, but the Philadelphia 76ers could not overcome the deficit.
