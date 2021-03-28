Philadelphia 76ers 112-122 LA Clippers: Twitter erupts as Kawhi Leonard and co. cruise to fifth straight win

The LA Clippers made easy work of the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, cruising to a 10-point victory. The Clippers shot an impressive 54% from the field, keeping offensive pressure on the 76ers all night and earning their 31st win of the season.

Kawhi Leonard led the scoring effort with 28 points on 54% shooting, but he had plenty of help. Paul George and Terance Mann had solid showings as well, combining for 47 points and outpacing the talented 76ers.

LA Clippers roll past Philadelphia 76ers as Kawhi Leonard stays hot

The Philadelphia 76ers started strong, holding a five-point lead early into the second quarter. However, the Clippers found their groove, taking a 12-point lead at the end of the third.

Philadelphia dropped to 32-14 with the loss, still holding a full-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference. The LA Clippers improved to 31-16, bringing them to within a half-game of the second-place Phoenix Suns.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Clippers' dominant victory:

Terance Mann doing this in front of Doc Rivers is just... *Chef’s kiss* — Justin W. (@LAClippersFilm) March 28, 2021

Just a reminder, the WORST LA Clippers team since 2010 just beat the first place Philadelphia Sixers and have now won 5 in a row!!!! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/d6NtZUY5g3 — Mario (@uEatCrayons) March 28, 2021

CLIPPERS BEAT THE 76ERS 122-112



TERANCE MANN CONTINUES TO CRUSH WITH 23 ON 83% SHOOTING, KAWHI WAS UNSTOPPABLE ON BOTH ENDS, PG ADDED AN ALMOST TRIPLE DOUBLE WITH 24/9/9, AND THE CLIPS CONTINUE TO ROLL



ONTO THE BUCKS pic.twitter.com/VciFx9cTFf — Locked On Clippers (@lockedonclips) March 28, 2021

The Clippers have won five straight but will be tested once again when they host Milwaukee on Monday for another East/West battle. The LA Clippers' offense has been consistently outpacing their opponents, winning by nine or more in each of their last five.

Here are more reactions from the LA Clippers' win:

u should be proud moms! ya boy is balling! we all appreciative of t mann 🙌🏾 https://t.co/DHkvF0vgLY — Jamal Cristopher (@Clippers24seven) March 28, 2021

Imagine a Nets vs. Clippers finals.



The best player on the Nets, Nicolas Claxton vs the best player on the Clippers, Terance Mann.



🍿 — 𝙃𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙚 𝙆𝘿 ➆ (@HoodieKD7) March 28, 2021

GG Clippers fans, y’all have a solid team and I’d love to see us both face off again at full strength — Ry🐝 (@NinjaBands) March 28, 2021

This is the first top three Eastern Conference team the Clippers have beaten all season. It's about time. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 28, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers received great production from Tobias Harris, who tallied a game-high 29 points and continued his quietly excellent season. Danny Green finished with 17 points on five of nine shooting from three, but the Philadelphia 76ers could not overcome the deficit.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the 76ers' loss:

Now it might be me being a bit overly optimistic about this season but as well as the Clippers were playing and as bad as the Sixers looked, the game still never got out of hand. Clippers never turned it into a blowout. This team will compete with anybody! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/cMdXmTK2XH — TobiTakeover🏀🔥 (@BumPhilly) March 28, 2021

SIXERS LOSE SOUND THE BELLS — Washed Ryan (@WashedRyan0) March 28, 2021

Sixers lose league wins pic.twitter.com/p4zGubQUiF — Mistyfts 🦥 (@wistyfts) March 28, 2021