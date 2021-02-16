Philadelphia 76ers 123-134 Utah Jazz: Twitter erupts as Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson explode with at least 40 points each

It was the Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson show when the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. The two players engaged in a shootout but Clarskson's side emerged victorious with a 134-123 scoreline. It was a high-scoring affair with both teams making at least 50% of their shots.

The Sixers played without Joel Embiid but they were right in the thick of the fight regardless. Simmons had a career-high 42 points and Clarkson recorded a season-high 40 points in the exciting matchup.

Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson were on fire in the first quarter

Ben Simmons came out smoking hot in the first quarter, making all of his field goal attempts. Sensing that the Philadelphia 76ers needed him to score a lot more with Embiid not playing, Simmons was aggressive against the Utah Jazz from the get-go. He took advantage of his mismatches, whether in height or speed.

As soon as the Utah Jazz inserted him in the first quarter, Jordan Clarkson energized his team which was down by 14 points early. Clarkson's shot-making brought the Jazz closer to the Philadelphia 76ers who led 42-35 at the end of the first.

Jordan Clarkson (right) led the charge for Utah off the bench

Twitter was fired up seeing the two players light up the scoreboard.

.@sixers @BenSimmons25 19 first-quarter points were the most by a 76er in a game's first 12 minutes since Elton Brand had 19 in the opening frame against the Knicks on Feb. 4, 2011.



h/t @Schragz & @Stathead #NBAALLSTAR — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) February 16, 2021

If that buzzer didn’t go off ain’t no telling when @BenSimmons25 was gon stop scoring 😂 “Saved by the bell” pic.twitter.com/InZAKbLIqM — Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) February 16, 2021

The Sixers might go 1-3 on this trip, but you can't say most of it hasn't been entertaining. This is an outrageous quarter from Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson is going to outscore that whole 76ers bench tonight, question is just by how many points... — Law Murray 🌍 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 16, 2021

The Utah Jazz came back strong in the second quarter and took the lead for good, with the scoreline reading 72-66 at halftime.

In the second half, the Utah Jazz attacked the Philadelphia 76ers relentlessly

Donovan Mitchell made some tough shots in the third quarter to keep the Philadelphia 76ers in their rear view mirror. At the same time, the Sixers still had no answer for Utah Jazz supersub Jordan Clarkson in the third quarter.

A Twitter user was reminded of how the Jazz acquired Mitchell in the first place. Who knew this kid was going to be this special?

Announcers doing the @utahjazz game just reminded me that the @nuggets drafted Donovan Mitchell...and traded him for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles...yeah I had to Google them too 😞 — Peter Groff (@petercgroff) February 16, 2021

The fact that the Sixers refuse to defend Jordan Clarkson is frustrating... — Zach Ciavolella (@ZCiavoPSN) February 16, 2021

Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons were working hard to stay in step with the Jazz. Simmons tied his career-high of 34 points with plenty of time left in the third quarter.

Tobias Harris with 25 points tonight



Sixers hanging

pic.twitter.com/ehXd98f4C1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 16, 2021

Ben Simmons ties a career high with 34 points, his season high (and counting) in 2020-21. #Sixers — Dave Uram (@MrUram) February 16, 2021

Philly was scoring but it was their defense that was sorely lacking. Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 32 points by the end of the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers cut into the Utah Jazz lead

It wasn't long before Ben Simmons broke his career-high in points, and he kept scoring. Jordan Clarkson wasn't done shooting the ball as well. Making his eighth three of the game, Clarkson tied a Utah Jazz high for 3-pointers in a game, a record shared by several players.

#BenSimmons has become the first @sixers player with a 40-point, assist double-double since Allen Iverson (11/24/2006). Simmons joins Iverson, Hal Greer, & Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in franchise history with 40-point, assist double-double. #NBAAllStar (h/t @Stathead) — brianseltzer (@brianseltzer) February 16, 2021

Ben Simmons is the only Sixer with at least



42 points

10 assists

8 Rebounds



In 38 years. Since Sixers last won a title pic.twitter.com/F6d85sAj2y — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson is having the best season no one seems to be talking about. He’s not an All-Star, but it’s not ridiculous to consider his case! — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson is running away with the 6MOY award btw — KI🧬 (16-12) (@_Dxnielson_) February 16, 2021

Another reason why this Sixers-Jazz game has been wildly entertaining. https://t.co/LxJqCozB3b — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2021

The Utah Jazz eventually won their eighth straight while the Philadelphia 76ers lost their third consecutive game.

Jordan Clarkson's 40 points came in just 29 minutes. He could have broken the Jazz record for threes but he sat out the final minutes with the Jazz comfortably ahead. Ben Simmons had a near-triple-double as he added 12 assists and nine rebounds to his 42 points. Both players were the story of the game and Twitter couldn't stop talking about them.

Simmons' cheekbones are also a part of league history, too, according to Jimmy McCormick of ESPN. Now that's a record!

MVP candidate Donovan Mitchell: 24 points vs. 76ers.



Kudos to Jordan Clarkson for the 40 point outing tonight. pic.twitter.com/mKh1wNKScQ — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 16, 2021

Ben Simmons just dropped a new career-high with 42 points, which is also the most points ever scored by an Australian in an NBA game.



Simmons added 9 rebounds and 12 assists. He was 15/26 from the field and 12/13 (!) from the free throw line. It came in a 76ers loss to the Jazz. — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) February 16, 2021

Jordan Clarkson proving his contract is the best bargain in NBA history.#TakeNote



Could be argued as the best free agent signing in franchise history — Austin Horton (@austinhorton) February 16, 2021

Ben Simmons is the first player with perfect cheekbones to score as many as 42 points since future teammate Zach LaVine did so last week — Jimmy (@_JimmyMcCormick) February 16, 2021

Wonder if Ben Simmons is the 1st player to score 42 without a jumpshot



Anyways, so happy right now even though it's a loss #Sixers #NBATwitter — SZN (@swaggythreee) February 16, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers have to go back to the drawing board and arrest their recent slide. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz just need to do what they've been doing the past 20 games. They have now won 19 of their last 20 and are the best team in the league right now.

