Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers finally became a reality with the All-Star forward inking a four-year, $212 million deal with the franchise. The official news comes on the back of George and LA Clippers' contract talks breaking down when the side refused to offer the 34-year-old a four-year deal. The 76ers were linked to big names including 4x NBA champion Klay Thompson, and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, but eventually landed George who ended his run as a Clipper after five seasons in LA.

The latest acquisition sees him form an elite 'Big 3' alliance alongside franchise superstar Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers have been perennial playoff contenders who have fallen short of achieving their objective to win an NBA championship. The addition of George will now see them have the services of one of the more proven wings in the league.

George was a key member of the LAC outfit last season averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this past year while shooting 41.3% from downtown. With James Harden facilitating plays, he linked up with Kawhi Leonard forming the Clippers' frontcourt. He will replace Tobias Harris who is expected to land either with the Dallas Mavericks, Jazz, or the San Antonio Spurs. With this, here's a quick look at the Philadelphia 76ers depth chart ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season with Paul George in the mix.

Philadelphia 76ers depth chart after acquiring Paul George in 2024 NBA Free Agency

Assuming Harris finds a new home, here's a look at what the 76ers could be like after Paul George links up with Embiid and Maxey to form the first unit. In related news, Kelly Oubre Jr. inked a two-year, $16.3 million deal to remain with Philadelphia on Monday

The team also landed veteran Eric Gordon by getting him for a minimum deal. The former Sixth Man of the Year will now ply his trade in the East after suiting up for the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers, and the Houston Rockets. He averaged 11.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 68 appearances for the Suns this past season.

Position First Unit Second Unit Third Unit PG Tyrese Maxey Cameron Payne Jared McCain SG Eric Gordon Paul George Tyrese Maxey SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Eric Gordon KJ Martin PF Paul George Paul Reed

C Joel Embiid Andre Drummond Paul Reed

Gordon alongside vets Cameron Payne and Andre Drummond provides the much-needed depth for Philly this season. Lowry finds a spot as he is expected to re-sign amid trade rumors linking him to the Clippers and the New York Knicks. The Philadelphia native played 23 games for his hometown team with 20 starts and averaged 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists.

The addition of Paul George puts the 76ers as one of the Eastern Conference teams in contention to get past the likes of the defending champs Boston Celtics, and competitive units in the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Only time will tell if this new partnership can go the distance.

