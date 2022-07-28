Philadelphia 76ers fans are rejoicing as the team has officially re-signed former MVP James Harden. The fans are confident that the team can achieve their lofty expectations with Harden in their side.

When the 76ers acquired the former MVP from the Brooklyn Nets, the belief was that he and Joel Embiid could win them a championship. Last season did not end as Philadelphia would have liked, but the team is now set to run it back.

With Harden re-signed and Embiid coming off a career year, the Philadelphia 76ers are confident about next season. Fans took to Twitter to voice their confidence after the re-signing of James Harden.

While last season ended with the 76ers far from a title, the injury to Joel Embiid played a role in the playoffs. As the duo of Harden and Embiid get a whole year to work together, their chemistry should improve and their loads better managed.

If both stars can stay healthy and improve their teamwork, they could be a legitimate championship contender. Only time will tell how good Philadelphia will be, but the fans are confident in the team's chances.

Bilnation @Bilaldinho10_ @sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 I cannot wait to see a fully healthy Harden next to Embiid @sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 I cannot wait to see a fully healthy Harden next to Embiid

If James Harden can live up to the expectations of the Philadelphia 76ers, then the team could be something special.

76ers fans will be in for something special if the former MVP can play at the expected level. For now, fans will enjoy the optimism of having their star player officially ready to run it back.

Former MVP James Harden's return to the Philadelphia 76ers is 'officially official' after weeks of waiting

Harden's return has been expected for months, but the contract is officially signed.

For weeks, Philadelphia 76ers fans have awaited the official return of James Harden to the team after he decided to opt out of his option. While the expectation was that Harden would always return, nothing is certain in basketball.

Fans awaited the official re-signing of Harden, and now the contract is "officially official," and he is back.

With the Philadelphia 76ers and the former MVP committed to one another for at least another year, the team is now set. The question will now be whether or not they can put everything together next season and win a championship.

