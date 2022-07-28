Create
“You’re better than LeBron”, “My loyal king”, “Curry could never”, “Ring SZN” - Philadelphia 76ers react confidently as they officially re-sign former MVP

Philadelphia fans are confident in their team's future with the return of Harden.
Johnnie Martinez
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
Modified Jul 28, 2022 05:30 PM IST

Philadelphia 76ers fans are rejoicing as the team has officially re-signed former MVP James Harden. The fans are confident that the team can achieve their lofty expectations with Harden in their side.

When the 76ers acquired the former MVP from the Brooklyn Nets, the belief was that he and Joel Embiid could win them a championship. Last season did not end as Philadelphia would have liked, but the team is now set to run it back.

With Harden re-signed and Embiid coming off a career year, the Philadelphia 76ers are confident about next season. Fans took to Twitter to voice their confidence after the re-signing of James Harden.

While last season ended with the 76ers far from a title, the injury to Joel Embiid played a role in the playoffs. As the duo of Harden and Embiid get a whole year to work together, their chemistry should improve and their loads better managed.

If both stars can stay healthy and improve their teamwork, they could be a legitimate championship contender. Only time will tell how good Philadelphia will be, but the fans are confident in the team's chances.

@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 My heart is so full at this moment. Let’s go win the whole GD thing @JHarden13.
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 RING SZN https://t.co/xKLg1s6ShC
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 2022-23 champs baby https://t.co/iAHKQgoK25
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 https://t.co/S4PF1VfKlz

Fans are confident in the team's ability to win a championship.

@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 I cannot wait to see a fully healthy Harden next to Embiid
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 Genuinely don’t know how people can’t root for this man https://t.co/FEbTTP7mJO
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 scary minutes https://t.co/Bv2KY6rC5p

If James Harden can live up to the expectations of the Philadelphia 76ers, then the team could be something special.

@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 My loyal king 😭
@sixers @Houwzer @JHarden13 Curry could never
@sixers @JHarden13 @Houwzer YOUR BETTER THEN LEBRON ON JESUS CHRIST

76ers fans will be in for something special if the former MVP can play at the expected level. For now, fans will enjoy the optimism of having their star player officially ready to run it back.

Former MVP James Harden's return to the Philadelphia 76ers is 'officially official' after weeks of waiting

Harden's return has been expected for months, but the contract is officially signed.

For weeks, Philadelphia 76ers fans have awaited the official return of James Harden to the team after he decided to opt out of his option. While the expectation was that Harden would always return, nothing is certain in basketball.

Fans awaited the official re-signing of Harden, and now the contract is "officially official," and he is back.

officially official. 🏠 @Houwzer https://t.co/4qgpmWIU5S

With the Philadelphia 76ers and the former MVP committed to one another for at least another year, the team is now set. The question will now be whether or not they can put everything together next season and win a championship.

