Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec 11): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr's availability

The Philadelphia 76ers (14-7) will face the Washington Wizards (3-18) on Monday, December 11. At the time of writing, both Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. are available for selection. However, Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable heading into the contest due to left knee soreness.

Outside of Embiid, the Sixers are expected to be at full strength. Philadelphia has been one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference over the season's first quarter. Nick Nurse has gotten the Sixers playing an aesthetically pleasing brand of basketball that's focused on high-tempo offense and lots of ball movement.

The emergence of Maxey as a second star next to Embiid has also lifted the Sixers' overall production. When James Harden requested a trade in the summer, there were concerns over how the Sixers would replace his production as a second star on the team. However, Maxey has slotted into that role seamlessly.

Nurse is also getting the best out of his role players. De'Anthony Melton has been fantastic to begin the season, as has Tobias Harris, who is operating as the team's third star. Nevertheless, the Sixers will be sweating on the availability of Embiid.

Philadelphia should have enough talent within their roster to overcome the Wizards with or without their superstar center. However, Embiid's presence is always a boost to the roster on both sides of the floor.

Joel Embiid is having another MVP-level season for the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid came into the Philadelphia 76ers new season as the reigning MVP. The veteran big man has picked up right where he left off. Currently, Embiid is averaging 33.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 51% and 32.2% from 3-point range.

Embiid's ability to operate across all three levels on offense gives the Sixers a unique dimension to their offense. He can facilitate dribble hand-offs and operate as a pick-and-pop shooter or as a traditional roll man.

Furthermore, Embiid operates as the Sixers' defensive anchor in their drop coverage defensive scheme. His size, length, and physicality around the rim is what make the Sixers such a tough team to break down in the half-court.