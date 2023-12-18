Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec 18): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr's availability

The Philadelphia 76ers head into their game against the Chicago Bulls with a clean bill of health. Outside of their players on G-League assignments, there is no one on the Sixers injury report. As such, we should see Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. suiting up for the contest.

Maxey has been one of the breakout stars this season. The fourth-year guard has stepped into the void created by James Harden's departure and has been thriving in a bigger role. He is averaging 25.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

Playing alongside Joel Embiid, Maxey's pace of play and shot-making ability have become the ideal skills for a devastating two-man game. Embiid's hulking style and three-level scoring are creating multiple driving lanes for Maxey to exploit. Embiid can operate as the "trail man" on fast breaks, knowing that Maxey will push the pace and force defensive collapses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With their new-look duo, the Sixers have been a tough opponent throughout the first quarter of the season. They've won 18 of their 25 games and currently sit third in the Eastern Conference. They are behind the Milwaukee Bucks in second and the Boston Celtics, who sit atop the East.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is now back to being a full-time rotation player

In early November, Kelly Oubre Jr. was ruled out of the Philadelphia 76ers rotation after being struck by a vehicle. He suffered broken ribs and was forced into a spell on the sidelines.

However, Oubre Jr. has been back in the Sixers rotation for the past six games and has been making his presence felt. Since returning to Nick Nurse's bench unit, he's averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 32% from 3-point range.

Oubre Jr. gives the Sixers bench unit an additional scoring punch. His ability to operate as a slasher or as a catch-and-shoot threat means that the Sixers can stay afloat when Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are off the court. His size also gives the team a presence on the defensive glass when he's crashing in to secure defensive rebounds.

With a full-strength rotation, the Sixers will be hoping to continue their hot start to the new season and prove that they're among the biggest contenders in the Eastern Conference. Their new, fast-paced, egalitarian brand of basketball has clearly been getting the best out of the roster and should allow for everyone to thrive throughout the season.

Oubre Jr. will have a big role to play in that rotation as he continues to come off the bench and help his team remain competitive on a nightly basis.