Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 20): Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Nic Batum’s availability

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss the services of Nic Batum on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves but will have Tyrese Maxey. Batum’s latest injury is in his right hamstring, which will reportedly keep him out of the lineup in the next few games. Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely replace Batum in the starting five.

Batum has flourished in Philly coach Nick Nurse’s system. When healthy, he has mainly started. Nurse loves versatile forwards with length, size and basketball IQ, attributes the veteran brings to the table.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maxey, meanwhile, will be ready to help Joel Embiid carry the team against the Western Conference’s best team. The point guard finished with 29 points in the 76ers’ surprising 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers also had another prolific night from the NBA’s reigning MVP but couldn’t hold on to beat the Bulls. Apart from Embiid and Maxey, nobody on the Sixers ended with more than nine eight points.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey and Nic Batum?

Nic Batum has had an assortment of injuries this season. The latest to get him sidelined is an injury to his finger that kept him out against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1. He has since played the Philadelphia 76ers’ last seven games. The streak will end on Wednesday when Philly hosts the Timberwolves.

Nick Nurse considers the injury “minor,” but it's still significant enough to keep the Frenchman out for the next few games.

Tyrese Maxey has missed just one game this season. He was sidelined on Dec. 1 versus the Boston Celtics due to non-COVID-19-related illness. The Sixers have been fortunate that the leading contender for Most Improved Player of the Year has been injury-free.

Tyrese Maxey and Nic Batum stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

In five games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tyrese Maxey averages 18.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds. In his last game against the Timberwolves on Nov. 22, he had 16 points on 7-19 shooting. He also missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Maxey will look to play better and help Philly even the season series against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, in 39 games against the Timberwolves, Nic Batum averages 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals. He had six points, three rebounds and one block in his last game against them.