Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 27): Latest on Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s availability

Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. will be available for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The two, particularly Maxey, have been regulars in coach Nick Nurse’s rotation over the last few weeks. They will be ready to help the team on the road when they face the Magic.

Maxey and Oubre’s availability is good news for Philly fans. The 76ers will be playing in Orlando without reigning MVP Joel Embiid who is dealing with an ankle sprain. They will also have to contend with the Magic minus veteran Nic Batum who is recovering from a hamstring strain.

Maxey played a game-high 44 minutes in their 119-113 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. The leading contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award wasn’t playing through an injury but struggled against the Heat. He had 12 points on 4-20 shooting, including 1-8 from behind the arc.

Oubre also played huge minutes for the Sixers. He was on the floor for 40 minutes and had 25 points. The forward shot 6-9 from deep and added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

What happened to Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey has been the healthiest out of the Philadelphia 76ers’ top players. He has missed just one game this season which was against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1. The cat-quick point guard was sidelined due to a non-COVID-related illness.

Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 11 games after he was hit by a car. He had fractured ribs and also leg and hip injuries. Philly’s versatile forward returned to the lineup on Dec. 11 against the Washington Wizards. He has been a regular fixture since as Philly’s first player off the bench.

Nick Nurse recently moved him back to the starting lineup due to Nic Batum and Robert Covington’s respective injuries. Covington is healthy now but the coach has kept Oubre in the starting five.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tyrese Maxey stats vs Orlando Magic

In 11 games against the Orlando Magic, Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Tyrese Maxey has faced the Magic eight times in his career. He has averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds against them.