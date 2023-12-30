Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec 30): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris's availability

The Philadelphia 76ers (22-9) travel to the Chicago Bulls (14-19) on Saturday,. Tyrese Maxey is not listed on their injury report. He will have a big role to play due to the continued absence of Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, who will not play the Bulls due to an ankle injury.

Nicolas Batum is questionable, missing the Sixers' last game against the Houston Rockets with a hamstring injury and could be sidelined again. However, Tobias Harris is set to play and will ensure that there's a secondary scorer on hand to provide floor spacing and rim pressure.

Nevertheless, Maxey will once again be expected to shoulder a significant load on the offensive end. The breakout guard is more than capable of being a primary scorer on a contending team. However, the Sixers are at their best when Embiid and Maxey are both on the court.

The developing two-man game between the two star players has been a significant part of the Sixers' early-season success. After losing James Harden at the start of the season, Maxey has quickly emerged as the Sixers' second star. He has ensured tht the front office hasn't needed to begin scouring the league for a potential trade to improve their roster.

Maxey is averaging 26.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.7% from the 3-point range.

The Philadelphia 76ers can stay afloat without Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers need Joel Embiid if they're going to challenge for the Championship, which is an indisputable fact. However, in late December and early January, the Sixers can navigate a stretch of games without their dominant big man.

Coach Nick Nurse's style of play has ensured that the roster is designed to withstand the absence of star talent. Yes, Nurse is getting the best out of Embiid, and throughout December, he has been playing at an MVP level. Yet the focus on moving the ball, cutting, screening and finding the best shot possible has ensured that everyone is contributing at a high level.

As such, the Philadelphia 76ers will continue to feel confident heading into regular-season matchups without Embiid. Keeping their star big man healthy and ensuring that he isn't carrying any major injuries is far more important.

Of course, the recent production of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will help steady the ship in Embiid's absence and will allow for a more diverse approach.