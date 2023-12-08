Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Dec. 8): Latest update on Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr.’s availability

The Philadelphia 76ers have a fully healthy lineup when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Ricky Council IV, Javonte Smart and Terquavion Smith are the only players on the injury report. All three have been sent to the G League. Philly’s stars, including Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. will all suit up for the team against the Hawks.

Oubre’s status was what interested most basketball fans. Before playing on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, he missed the Sixers’ previous 11 games due to a fractured rib. The small forward also dealt with hip and leg injuries after he was struck by a car.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse eased him into the action versus the Wizards. Instead of his usual spot in the starting lineup, he came off the bench and played 19 minutes. Oubre was surprisingly in rhythm, hitting 5-8 shots to finish with 12 points, three rebounds and one assist.

There were speculations that the Philadelphia 76ers could take extra caution and sideline him on Friday. Philadelphia’s coaching staff, however, was confident that Kelly Oubre Jr. would be just fine. Nurse said that he would come off the bench but there seemed to be no limit on his minutes.

Tyrese Maxey was another player who was on the 76ers’ injury report before the Washington Wizards game. He had been ruled questionable due to non-Covid-related illness. Maxey missed the game against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1 but was cleared to play versus Washington.

The leading contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award will be available for Friday’s encounter with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to stay undefeated against the Atlanta Hawks this season

Unlike the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks are dealing with injuries to key players. Trae Young has been ruled questionable due to non-Covid-related illness. “Ice Trae” has missed just one game this season but could miss his second on Friday.

The Hawks will also not have Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye due to their respective injuries. Johnson has been a revelation for Atlanta this season, averaging 14.1 points per game after hitting 5.6 PPG last season. The three-year forward is making 59.4% of his shots, including 42.5% from deep. His absence has been felt by the Hawks.

The Philadelphia 76ers won 116-106 on Nov. 17 and will be hoping to make it 2-0 against the Atlanta Hawks. Philly’s healthy lineup and home-court edge could spell a big difference when they meet on Friday.