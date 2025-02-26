Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Feb. 26): Latest on Joel Embiid and Paul George's status 

Joel Embiid and Paul George continue to be staples in the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report. The former MVP has been ruled out for the game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, while George has been upgraded to available. Embiid will miss his 39th game this season, while "PG13" will make his eighth straight appearance.

"The Process" reportedly experienced swelling in his surgically repaired left knee after the Sixers’ 105-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Embiid sat out the entire fourth quarter in his team’s failed bid to pull off a come-from-behind win. Per Shams Charania, the star center and 76ers are looking for “alternative options” as load management and medication have not worked for him.

Before Philly took on the Chicago Bulls on Monday, the NBA insider reported:

“Joel Embiid has been ruled out tonight against the Chicago Bulls as he and the 76ers consult with doctors and collaborate with specialists after he completed new imaging today, sources tell ESPN.”

Joel Embiid will likely miss more games as he and his team are “exploring options” to fix his nagging knee issues. The 76ers will give updates when necessary regarding his status.

Paul George is taking injections to play through a left finger injury

Paul George injured his left finger against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 25. He wore a splint when he returned from a five-game absence to deal with the injury.

When asked about the injury, he had this to say to ESPN:

"The report is true. I am taking some sorts of medicine to kind of, I guess, play through pain. But yeah, I'm going to try to give everything I got."

The medication has helped him stay on the roster, although he continues to struggle on the offensive end. "PG13" is averaging 12.8 points per game on 44.3% efficiency, including 31.3% from deep since the injury.

Paul George told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he is “hanging in there” amid another injury concern.

Philadelphia 76ers still have a shot at the Play-In Tournament despite injuries to Joel Embiid and Paul George

The eight-game losing slump dropped the Philadelphia 76ers record to 20-37. With roughly two months left in the regulation, the team is only 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls (23-25) for the 10th spot and final Play-In ticket.

Only time will tell if the 76ers will allow Joel Embiid to play in the battle for the last Play-In berth. Paul George seems to have a better chance of helping Tyrese Maxey carry the team in the crucial stretch of the season.

