Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Final Update On Joel Embiid's Status As 3 Key Players Ruled Out Of Celtics Game (Oct. 22)

The Philadelphia 76ers tip off their 2025-26 NBA regular season on Wednesday with a blockbuster showdown against the Boston Celtics. Sixers superstar Joel Embiid will play his first meaningful game since February.The 7-foot center featured in Philadelphia's final preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17 and looked in mid-season form. The one-time league MVP moved freely on the court and showed no signs of discomfort upon returning to competitive action five months after a surgical procedure on his left knee.He clocked 19 minutes in his comeback game and put on a play-making masterclass. He dropped eight dimes and his on-court chemistry with the rest of the roster stood out. Joel Embiid also scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds while shooting 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc.Embiid isn't on the team's injury report ahead of the opening night fixture and his availability is fantastic news for the Sixers. However, the franchise still needs to wait on Paul George and Jared McCain's return.George is ruled out as he recovers from left knee surgery, while McCain hasn't fully healed from the right thumb injury he suffered last season. Trendon Watford joins George and McCain on the sidelines with his left hamstring tightness.How to watch Joel Embiid in action during Sixers vs. Celtics?The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).The Sixers vs. Celtics game will be telecast live on NBC Sports Boston and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, Peacock and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).