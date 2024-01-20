Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (January 20): Will Robert Covington and Tyrese Maxey suit up?

Robert Covington will continue to be unavailable for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets but Tyrese Maxey will play. Covington is dealing with left knee inflammation and is not with the 76ers on the team’s two-game road trip. He missed Friday’s 124-109 win against the Orlando Magic and will still be sidelined versus the Hornets.

Meanwhile, Maxey has just missed one game this season for the 76ers. Out of Philadelphia’s starting unit, he has been the healthiest. The cat-quick point guard has had to carry the 76ers in games where Joel Embiid had been forced to sit out.

Tyrese Maxey’s availability will be a big boost for the Philadelphia 76ers who will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. The team, who is on a four-game winning streak, will have a big chance of extending their run with him running the plays.

What happened to Robert Covington and Tyrese Maxey?

Robert Covington’s knee issues started on Dec. 25 against the Miami Heat. He was, however, cleared to play. The former LA Clippers forward was a staple on the injury list in the succeeding games but usually became available a few hours before the game.

On Jan. 2 versus the Chicago Bulls, the Philadelphia 76ers eventually forced him to sit out. He will now have missed nine straight games, including Saturday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse told reporters leading into the game against the Magic that Robert Covington is day-to-day. His next opportunity to play will be in Philadelphia versus the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

Tyrese Maxey sat out the 76ers’ game against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1. He was held out as he dealt with a non-Covid-related illness. Other than that, he has been on the court for his team.

The 76ers have been fortunate with Maxey’s health. He has shown that he can carry the team in stretches even when Joel Embiid is unavailable. The former Kentucky star is the heavy favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award this season.

Where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets game?

The stars are healthy for Saturday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey will lead the visitors while LaMelo Ball and his teammates will try to defend their home-court advantage.

The game will be held at the Spectrum Sports Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Basketball fans can also catch the action via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Bally Sports SE-Cha and NBC Sports Philadelphia will also provide live coverage.

