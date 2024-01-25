Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (January 25): What's the latest on Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris' status?

The Philadelphia 76ers have upgraded the statuses of Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris for Thursday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Both were sidelined in the 76ers’ 133-123 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Philly will get a big boost if both or even one of them will return for the matchup against the Pacers.

Harris was held out against the Spurs due to a non-Covid-related illness, which was the first time he missed a game this season. He has been on the injury report on a few occasions before but he was usually cleared to play. “Tobi” has been ruled questionable but he could be cleared to play as he reportedly practiced with the team.

Morris was ruled out against the Spurs due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He is considered day-to-day and has been upgraded to probable for the Pacers game.

What happened to Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris?

Tobias Harris has been the healthiest out of the Philadelphia 76ers’ starters. It wasn’t until Monday that he missed a game for the team. Philly had a two-day rest before taking on the Indiana Pacers, likely giving him enough time to recover and return on Thursday.

“Tobi” has been a staple in Nick Nurse’s system. He is averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 41 games this season. Philly will find it tough to replace him if he is sidelined for the second straight game.

Marcus Morris has played in 33 out of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 42 games. Three of those games on the sidelines were due to injuries while the rest were a healthy scratch.

The former LA Clippers forward dealt with a non-COVID-related illness on Dec. 18 and missed two games. He also sat out Monday’s game versus the Spurs due to a left foot plantar fasciitis.

Marcus Morris has played either the center or power forward roles when Joel Embiid or Tobias Harris is unavailable.

When will Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris return?

Tobias Harris is trending towards a return after a two-day rest following a bout with a non-COVID-related illness. He has already reportedly practiced with the team, which bodes well for his availability on Thursday.

Marcus Morris is day-to-day and has already been upgraded to probable. He is likely to be active on the roster for the game against the Indiana Pacers.

If both are unavailable versus the Pacers on Thursday, their next opportunity to play will be on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

Where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers game?

The Pacers will host the 76ers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. Tickets can be availed at Vivid Seats for as low as $8. Streaming, via subscription, will allow fans to catch the action via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Bally Sports Indiana and NBCSP+ will also air the game live.

