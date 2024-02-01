Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's status revealed (February 1)

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report is out, and so is Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's status' for their game against the Utah Jazz. The depleted Sixers have started their four-game West Coast trip with a 0-3 record. Embiid played once and wasn't 100%, while Maxey hasn't suited up on this trip. Meanwhile, multiple starters have also missed games.

Embiid is dealing with a left knee injury. He was a late scratch on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid missed the following game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday but played against the Golden State Warriors the following night. However, he wasn't close to making an impact. Embiid had only 14 points on 28.0% shooting.

The reigning NBA MVP exited the game with a potential aggravation of the same injury after Jonathan Kuminga landed on his left leg with four minutes left in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Maxey is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He's missed the last three consecutive games.

Here's the Philadelphia 76ers injury report with Embiid and Maxey's status:

Player Status Injury Nicolas Batum Questionable Left hamstring; tightness Robert Covington Out Left knee; bone bruise Joel Embiid Out Left knee injury Kenneth Loften Jr. Out Personal reasons Tyrese Maxey Questionable Left ankle; sprain De'Anthony Melton Out Lumbar spine stress response Marcus Morris Sr. Doubtful Left foot; plantar fasciitis

Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton have been long-term absentees. Meanwhile, Nicolas Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. missed the last game. The Sixers' rotation could look bleak again with Morris unlikely to return, while Maxey and Batum are 50-50.

The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report couldn't have made things worse for the team. The absence of multiple rotation players and starters is impacting the team, as seen during their recent stretch. The Sixers, on a five-game road trip, four on the West Coast, have gone 0-4 ahead of their final away game in Utah on Thursday.

Barring the 111-105 loss to the Nuggets on Saturday, the Sixers haven't come close to winning any of their other games. Missing their two best players has impacted them significantly. Joel Embiid is not expected to return for a few games, while Tyrese Maxey remains questionable. The Sixers will hope the latter is back in the lineup soon amid this rough stretch.

Tobias Harris and Patrick Beverley will also have to play crucial roles to help the team get back on track. A game in Utah is the perfect chance for the 76ers to rediscover their mojo. The Jazz have lost five of their last seven, including two in a row. A solid defensive outing could get Philadelphia over the hump.

