Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Latest update on James Harden's return

James Harden is still trying to ease his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers, and the team is already set to have its first game of the season. The Sixers will be on the road to visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Fiserv Forum. The tip-off happens at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to the team's injury report, only one player will not be playing tonight: James Harden, who is out for personal reasons.

The rest of the team is available to play, including reigning MVP Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who are expected to compensate for the absence of James Harden.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, will be fielding Damian Lillard for the first time in the regular season but are expected to miss the services of Khris Middleton and Cam Payne, who are listed as 'probable' in the injury report.

James Harden is practicing again with the Philadelphia 76ers

There is still hope that James Harden may be suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers very soon as he begins to participate in team practices. However, he did not fly with the team to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to Sixers coach Nick Nurse, there is no injury to Harden, and he wants him to get re-acquainted with the team after missing 10 games.

"He is fine," Nurse said. "He understands he's got to get ramped up, and like I said, he's been gone for 10 days, so he understands it. He wants to get back to playing live, full-court basketball."

Harden is now practicing with the Sixers' two-way players and G-Leauge affiliate team members to get him back in rhythm.

"I think that confidence in anything in this situation of what is going to happen ... we can sit around and guess and talk about it every day, and we really don't know," Nurse said, per ESPN.

"I hate to keep saying like who knows what tonight is going to bring and tomorrow is going to bring and all of that stuff, with where we are at on this, so we're just keeping it day by day."

The Philadelphia 76ers will head to Toronto, Canada, to battle with the Raptors before playing their first home-court game this regular season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Oct. 29.