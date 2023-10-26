Is James Harden playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury update from Philadelphia 76ers (26th October)

The James Harden saga is still ongoing after the former league MVP asked for a trade early into the off-season. Now that the 2023-24 is underway, the Philadelphia 76ers are going on the road for their first game of the season to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

It has been reported that Harden is not traveling with the team after missing more than 10 games of practice with the Sixers. According to head coach Nick Nurse, he has been preparing the team without the 10-time NBA All-Star. Harden is advised to stay put and get his rhythm going alongside some two-way players and G-Leaguers:

“We have to get ready for our game tomorrow with the guys that are going to be playing. He’s been gone 10 days so we are in ramp-up phase again. He will stay here and get on-court work with our staff and with our players from the (G League) and our two-way guys and things like that and try and get him ramped up as soon as we can.”

With this report, James Harden is not expected to play for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James Harden's trade talks to the LA Clippers have stalled

It has been known that James Harden's preferred trade destination would be the Los Angeles Clippers. Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Clippers have stepped back from the negotiations:

"At least for the foreseeable future, the Clippers are stepping back from these trade talks about James Harden. They are essentially pausing them. They have talked with Philadelphia for months about a trade. They've made their best offer for Harden. They are now going to start their season and see what this team looks like with a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George," said Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown.

The veteran NBA Insider also said that the Clippers may revisit the trade talks and is confident that they are still the only serious team that is entertaining the chance to land Harden.

The Philadelphia 76ers, after their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, will be having their first home-court game against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks this coming October 20.