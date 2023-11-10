Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov 10): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Nicolas Batum's status

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse's team boasts a 6-1 record to begin the season despite their tumultuous summer. James Harden's trade to the LA Clippers has removed the dark cloud hanging over the franchise.

On Friday, Nov. 10, the Sixers will face the Detroit Pistons, who are 2-7 to start the season. At the time of writing, Joel Embiid is expected to participate in the contest. The MVP big man isn't listed on the team's injury report. However, recent addition Nicolas Batum is listed as probable despite dealing with a finger sprain on his right hand.

Embiid has been exceptional to begin the season. He's thriving in Nurse's ball movement system. In his first seven games of the season, Embiid is averaging 37.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If he suits up against the Pistons, Embiid will be a major force. Detroit has a strong and robust frontcourt, yet slowing down the MVP center is about more than playing physically.

Embiid can attack defenses from all three levels. He can finish in the paint, hit mid-range jumpers, and stretch the floor out to the perimeter. Detroit has a group of talented young players but they're not at the level required to contain the Sixers superstar.

The Philadelphia 76ers are embracing ball movement this season

Under Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers played a heliocentric brand of basketball. Everything revolved around getting Joel Embiid the ball. The offense got the superstar to his spots, then looked to force-feed him scoring opportunities.

Nick Nurse has changed the Sixers' approach. Rather than setting up isolation plays for Embiid, the Sixers are incorporating every member of the rotation into their offensive system. The ball moves more and players are trusted to make the right reads, whether that's finding the correct pass or taking a shot.

The Sixers appear better prepared coming into games. Defenses can't hone in on clogging passing lanes and sending double-teams at Embiid. Instead, they're stretched out, trying to defend the speed of Tyrese Maxey and the versatility of Tobias Harris.

James Harden's departure to the LA Clippers was supposed to weaken the Sixers. Yet, it would appear to have had the opposite effect. Instead, the roster is closer. They're playing for one another and they're winning in convincing fashion.

The Detroit Pistons will be the next team tasked with figuring out how to slow down Philadelphia. Only one team this season has managed to crack the code.