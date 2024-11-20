Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov. 20): Latest on Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George's status 

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night as they look to get their season on track after a torrid 2-11 start. The Sixers have the worst record in the NBA, and it's bogged down by injuries to star players and their lack of conditioning.

Joel Embiid, in particular, has been at the center of the injury and lack of conditioning issues. After missing the first nine games of the season with a left knee injury management, including a three-game suspension, Embiid hasn't been close to his MVP-caliber play.

The superstar center has averaged 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting a measly 32.4%, including 15.4% from 3 in three games. Embiid has missed one back-to-back since returning.

Meanwhile, the Sixers' marquee offseason addition, Paul George, has also yet to hit the ground running. His 76ers career is off to a 1-6 start, averaging 16.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.1 apg on 39.6% shooting, including 28.8% from 3.

The third star of the newest big threes in the league, Tyrese Maxey, struggled with his efficiency early on, but his production remained All-Star caliber. Before his injury on Nov. 6 against the Clippers, Maxey played seven games, averaging 27.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 3.9 apg, shooting on 41/29/82 splits.

Wednesday could be the first time the Sixers could see their big three in action after major updates on the injury front.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report: Embiid, Maxey and George in contention to make big three debut

The Philadelphia 76ers have a relatively better-looking injury report than most of the season ahead of their clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. Only four players, including Kyle Lowry, Justin Edwards, Tyrese Maxey and Lester Quinones, are on their injury report.

Lowry is sidelined with a right hip strain, while Edwards and Quinones are out on G League assignments. Meanwhile, Maxey could be returning as he has a questionable status. He injured his right hamstring against the Clippers on Nov. 6 and has missed six games.

On the other hand, Joel Embiid and Paul George are not on the injury report, which means they are available to play against Memphis.

If Maxey returns, it would be the first time the Philadelphia 76ers see their three stars in action together. The trio didn't take to the floor together, with Embiid sidelined throughout the preseason.

