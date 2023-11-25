Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report (Nov 25): Latest update on Joel Embiid and Nicolas Batum’s status

Joel Embiid is listed as probable while Nicolas Batum is ready to play on Saturday against the OKC Thunder. The Frenchman has played in Philly’s last three games after missing the previous three for personal reasons. He has been inserted into the starting lineup following the hit-and-run incident involving Kelly Oubre Jr. Embiid has called him the glue guy and one of the team’s most respected leaders.

Batum has played seven games for the 76ers, four of them as a starter. He is averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The veteran forward has been on fire since moving to Philly, hitting 60.0% of his shots, including 54.5% from behind the arc.

Joel Embiid, meanwhile, missed his first game of the season on Wednesday in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The reigning MVP dealt with a sore left hip, which forced the training staff to let him rest and recover.

Embiid, though, is expected to be back tonight when they take on the OKC Thunder. Nurse didn’t give a guarantee of his superstar big man’s availability but he told reporters after the shootaround that he liked Embiid’s chances of playing.

Without the two-time scoring champ, the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to win over the visiting 76ers. Tyrese Maxey, who has been playing like an All-Star, couldn’t do much against the Timberwolves’ elite defense. The point guard finished with 16 points but was only 7-19, including 0-5 from deep.

Joel Embiid and Nicolas Batum’s presence will be crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers

It’s no secret that Nick Nurse uses Joel Embiid as Philly’s anchor on both ends of the floor. The coach channels everything around the NBA MVP. Against the Timberwolves, Tyrese Maxey had a taste of what it felt like to carry a franchise. He looked unprepared, particularly in dealing with Minnesota’s hard-nosed defense.

Embiid’s return will be key for the Philadelphia 76ers in their attempt to stop a two-game slide. He will have an advantage in the post against any of Oklahoma’s defenders. Even with Chet Holmgren’s shot-blocking ability, containing Embiid will be a very tough job.

With Joel Embiid on the floor, things will open up for Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the 76ers. The cat-quick point guard will have more room to do damage with his jumpers and drives to the basket. When Maxey needs a breather with the playmaking, Nicolas Batum could help him with the offensive chores.

The Frenchman is no longer the athlete he once was but he makes up for it with his basketball IQ, versatility and leadership. If the Philadelphia 76ers win on the road, the team most likely got significant contributions from everyone, particularly Embiid, Maxey, Batum and De’Anthony Melton.