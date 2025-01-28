Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid and Paul George play against Lakers? (Jan. 28)

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the LA Lakers in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. The Sixers will be without two of their key superstars, Joel Embiid and Paul George, both of whom have been ruled out for the game. Additionally, three other Sixers players are listed as out on the team's injury report.

Embiid, who is recovering from a left knee injury, was spotted shooting jumpers during Monday's practice session. The 7-foot center participated in some drills with the second unit but has not yet been cleared to return to action.

"He was in most of (practice)," coach Nick Nurse said. We work with those guys that are going to be playing tomorrow, mostly. He was in all of the drills, but kind of with the next unit or whatever, just to get him re-acclimated and playing in part of the practice."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Paul George is currently sidelined with a finger injury, and an official update on his condition is still pending. However, he has been ruled out of the matchup against the Lakers and did not participate in Monday’s practice session.

Expand Tweet

Andre Drummond (left toe injury recovery), Caleb Martin (right hip sprain) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) will also remain unavailable for the Sixers.

On a positive note, there is optimism regarding Guerschon Yabusele’s availability as he is listed as "probable" due to right knee swelling.

Where to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Sixers vs. Lakers game will be telecast live on TNT, Spectrum SportsNet (local) and MAX (local). Hoops fans can also stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.