Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup and depth chart after selecting VJ Edgecombe over Ace Bailey

The Philadelphia 76ers threw a curveball in the 2025 NBA Draft, veering away from speculation they’d take Ace Bailey or move the pick, instead opting to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe, a high-energy scoring guard, put up 15 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game at Baylor, shooting 43.6% from the field and 34% from deep on 4.6 attempts per game.

While he brings offensive upside, he enters a crowded backcourt already stacked with promising young players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here’s a look at the Sixers’ current positional depth chart, which highlights the traffic jam in the guard rotation, especially with names like Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain already on board.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th 5th PG Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry (UFA) Quentin Grimes (RFA) SG Jared McCain VJ Edgecombe Eric Gordon (p) Lonnie Walker IV (t) SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (t) Ricky Council IV Justin Edwards (t) PF Paul George Guerschon Yabusele (UFA) Marcus Bagley C Joel Embiid Andre Drummond (p) Adem Bona Isaiah Mobley

(t) - team option; (p) - player option; (UFA) - unrestricted free agent; (RFA) - restricted free agent

According to Spotrac, seven players are under contract with Philadelphia: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Adem Bona (partially guaranteed salary), Ricky Council IV (non-guaranteed salary) and Alex Reese (two-way contract).

The Sixers hold team options on Justin Edwards, Jared Butler and Lonnie Walker IV, while Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Eric Gordon have player options.

They also have several free agents: Guerschon Yabusele, Kyle Lowry and Jalen Hood-Schifino are unrestricted, and Quentin Grimes and Jeff Dowtin Jr. are restricted.

We project their starting five next season to be Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and Joel Embiid, with VJ Edgecombe coming off the bench.

VJ Edgecombe confident in role alongside Sixers stars

Despite joining a rotation already rich in talent, VJ Edgecombe sees the fit as a win. After being selected, he spoke about how he can complement Philly’s core, even without dominating the ball.

“I feel like I’ll play well off of them,” Edgecombe said (per Philly Sports Network). “I’ve been playing off the ball, so I don’t need the ball to be impactful. So like I said, knowing the type of player they are, I feel like I’ll be able to fit right in, just play off of them, learn from them.”

Edgecombe also admitted the pick caught him off guard, especially with rumors swirling about the Sixers pursuing Ace Bailey or a blockbuster trade involving Paul George.

"No, I had no clue what was going on," he said. "I was like, I'm just living in the moment until they tell me that I'm going there when I was at the table. Like 15 seconds before they drafted me, before the commissioner called my name. They didn't tell me nothing. It was still up in the air about what was going on."

Aside from VJ Edgecombe's integration, one of the biggest stories for Philadelphia heading into the new season remains the health of their stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.