Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris addresses Tyrese Maxey's ascent, his role in Nick Nurse's team: "We trust him to lead our offense" (Exclusive)

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers have shown with their health and their play, Tobias Harris’ effectiveness often varies game-to-game.

“There are times he looks really awesome,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “And then there are other times that he doesn’t look so awesome.”

In the Sixers’ 101-94 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Harris posted 16 points while shooting 6-for-18 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range along with 13 rebounds and four assists. Before he missed the previous three games with a sprained right ankle, Harris also showed both his strengths and limitations.

Following strong games against Charlotte (31 points), Dallas (28) and Brooklyn (18), Harris shot poorly against New Orleans (eight points on 3-for-12 shooting) and in two games against New York (a combined 13 points on 6-for-10 shooting; 0-for-6 from 3). Harris then bounced back with a 15-point outing against Milwaukee.

“It has been a challenge at times, but it is a challenge that I embrace most definitely,” Harris told Sportskeeda. “I’ll be ready for the games that we have [left] and get ready for the playoffs.”

By then, the Sixers expect that center Joel Embiid will return from a left knee injury that has sidelined for the past 1 ½ months. That explains why the Sixers (38-32) harbor optimism with their post-season fortunes despite currently ranking eighth in the Eastern Conference. Their chances also depend on how well a first-time All-Star (Tyrese Maxey) and an established veteran (Harris) perform.

Despite Harris’ inconsistent box scores, Nurse observed that Harris maintains consistency with both his attitude and effort.

“He goes back to the drawing board, and he goes back to work,” Nurse said. “I think he just rides the ups and downs of it. To me, I know people make a real big deal of it. I don’t make a really big deal of it. I just want him to play hard, rebound hard and play a good game.”

Tobias Harris interview (Exclusive)

Harris spoke with Sportskeeda in more detail about his challenging season, the team adjusting without Embiid, Maxey’s breakout season and Nurse’s trust in him.

Editor’s note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

How do you think the team has handled the ups and downs with both wins/losses and Joel Embiid’s injury?

Tobias Harris:

“The big thing is weathering the storm and figuring out ways that we can get better and continue to build off the positives on what we’ve been able to show. We have to hold the fort down until we get the big fella back and all of our pieces are all together. Hopefully we get [De’Anthony] Melton back as well. We’re continuing to progress each day that we walk into the gym and find solutions for everything.”

With having to rely on the rest of the team’s depth without Joel, what’s your outlook on what that will do in the long run?

Tobias Harris:

“Just having added confidence for the whole group for different guys and for different opportunities, and to be able to step up and be ready at any point in the season. We understand what we have in this locker room and how we can be at our best. Throughout this time, we’re figuring it out. We’re figuring out different ways with how to be the best group we can be, both offensively and defensively.”

How have you handled your own ups and downs with this season?

Tobias Harris:

“Like everything, I adjust to any type of variable and find out ways to be at my best for the team. There is a new group of guys and a new type of play since Joel has been out. It’s been an adjustment. But at the same time, I embrace that type of challenge. I’ve always done that throughout my career. I stay balanced and even-keeled. I always look at how to progress, how to be better and how to find out ways to impact the team and lead to winning. Playing the right way is something that I’ve always done my whole career, so that’s something that I will continue to do. It has been a challenge at times, but it is a challenge that I embrace most definitely. I’ll be ready for the games that we have and get ready for the playoffs.”

What foundation have you formed over the years that helps you get through challenges, and even embrace it?

Tobias Harris:

“Just consistency and understanding that it’s a long season. There are going to be different things thrown at your way. There are going to be different variables that happen. You have to stay even-keeled and just figure it out. I’m a solution-based guy, so you have to figure out solutions to be at your best. Every day, I look at myself in the mirror and try to figure out ways to be at my best and put the work in and be ready for the result.”

What examples do you think capture that solution-based approach?

Tobias Harris:

“I’m staying in the gym, watching film and listening to people – the coaching staff and people around me to better myself and better my play overall. I’m figuring out different reads and different abilities to make the game easier for myself and teammates. This is what I’ve done my whole career to where I’m at now. For me, it’s about embodying that work and having the mentality to have the consistency to continue to find ways to be better. That has allowed me to see different things on a basketball court and make different reads on the floor. I’m able to impact winning. That’s what I’ve always been about my whole career and continue to embody.”

What do you think has enabled Maxey to really grow this year with stepping in when James Harden got traded and since Joel [Embiid] has been out?

Tobias Harris:

“Confidence. It’s all about his confidence and his ability to play ball. He knows he’s one of the best scorers in the whole league. He does it at an efficient rate, too. He has big confidence, and he’s got game. He’s got a true game as a player. He knows it. Everyone on the floor knows it. We trust in him to make plays and get us going out there.”

As he has gotten more defensive attention, Tyrese has said he hopes to be able to get you involved even more. How have you seen that play out?

Tobias Harris:

“I was out for the last three games [before the Sixers’ faceoff against the Lakers]. But before that, it’s just about figuring things out. We basically have a new team here. We have a new style with Joel out. So it’s about figuring out ways to adjust. You have to be more aggressive in certain situations. Sometimes, it’s not always about getting the best look. But it’s about getting a good look from time to time to help the team. We’re always looking at different things and different scenarios where you can be an aggressor for the team, get good looks and then create a steam of offense for everyone. We’re always watching film and figuring out ways to better ourselves. He’s been doing a great job of that as well.”

Knowing each game is different and each opponent is different, how do you determine the right time either to be aggressive or to take a different approach?

Tobias Harris:

“It’s always two-fold. I’m still figuring it out. But at the same time, I am a player who plays the game in the flow. I think with Joel being out, you got to change that type of philosophy from time to time because the team doesn’t have that aggressiveness. Those are things that I watch on film and say, ‘Okay, I probably should’ve taken that look.’ Or ‘Okay, I probably should’ve looked to be more aggressive there.’ It’s a process with figuring it out night in and night out.”

What impact has Nick Nurse had on the team so far?

Tobias Harris:

“I think it’s been great. He’s a coach that lets his players play and has a great attitude. He has a great competitive nature to win. All of the guys have loved his philosophies and everything that he has brought to the table. So, it’s been great so far. 100%, it’s a full-on trust. We trust his philosophies – offense, defense, schemes, everything. It’s been really good.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda. Follow him on X, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.