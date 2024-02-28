Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 28, 2024 01:49 GMT
The Philadelphia 76ers battled the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season on Tuesday. Philly hoped to tie the season series if they could get a win over their archnemesis. To grab the victory, they would have to do it without injured players Joel Embiid and Robert Covington.

Boston is on a roll, having won their last eight games. A victory over the Sixers will extend their winning streak, hand them the season series over Philadelphia and improve their NBA-best record to 46-12. The Celtics are healthy and look ready to pound on their visitors.

A hot start from Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 17 first-half points kept the Sixers in the game. Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield also did well to prevent the Celtics from building a big lead. Philadelphia’s bench provided 18 badly needed points.

Jaylen Brown was just as hot as Maxey, scoring 18 points while Jayson Tatum had 12. Kristaps Porzingis had nine to emphasize the dominance of Boston’s starters. The bench, however, has been inept, contributing just six points. The Celtics entered the halftime break leading only 53-51.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Tobias Harris720001
Paul Reed030000
Tyrese Maxey1723010
Buddy Hield623000
Kelly Oubre Jr.300100
Nic Batum321110
Mo Bamba530000
Kyle Lowry302000
Cam Payne302000
De'Anthony Melton0 1 1010
Ricky Council IV4 2 0001
Darius BazeleyHas no entered game

Boston Celtics game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum1256001
Kristaps Porzingis940001
Jrue Holiday652023
Derrick White241031
Jaylen Brown1830103
Sam Hauser030010
Oshae Brissett000000
Al Horford441010
Luke Kornet200000
Payton Pritchard010000
Xavier TillmanHas not entered game
Svi MykhailiukHas not entered game
Jaden SpringerHas not entered game
Jordan WalshHas not entered game

Edited by Michael Macasero
