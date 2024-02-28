Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 27, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers battled the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time this season on Tuesday. Philly hoped to tie the season series if they could get a win over their archnemesis. To grab the victory, they would have to do it without injured players Joel Embiid and Robert Covington.

Boston is on a roll, having won their last eight games. A victory over the Sixers will extend their winning streak, hand them the season series over Philadelphia and improve their NBA-best record to 46-12. The Celtics are healthy and look ready to pound on their visitors.

A hot start from Tyrese Maxey, who dropped 17 first-half points kept the Sixers in the game. Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield also did well to prevent the Celtics from building a big lead. Philadelphia’s bench provided 18 badly needed points.

Jaylen Brown was just as hot as Maxey, scoring 18 points while Jayson Tatum had 12. Kristaps Porzingis had nine to emphasize the dominance of Boston’s starters. The bench, however, has been inept, contributing just six points. The Celtics entered the halftime break leading only 53-51.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game player stats and box scores

Philadelphia 76ers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Tobias Harris 7 2 0 0 0 1 Paul Reed 0 3 0 0 0 0 Tyrese Maxey 17 2 3 0 1 0 Buddy Hield 6 2 3 0 0 0 Kelly Oubre Jr. 3 0 0 1 0 0 Nic Batum 3 2 1 1 1 0 Mo Bamba 5 3 0 0 0 0 Kyle Lowry 3 0 2 0 0 0 Cam Payne 3 0 2 0 0 0 De'Anthony Melton 0 1 1 0 1 0 Ricky Council IV 4 2 0 0 0 1 Darius Bazeley Has no entered game

Boston Celtics game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 12 5 6 0 0 1 Kristaps Porzingis 9 4 0 0 0 1 Jrue Holiday 6 5 2 0 2 3 Derrick White 2 4 1 0 3 1 Jaylen Brown 18 3 0 1 0 3 Sam Hauser 0 3 0 0 1 0 Oshae Brissett 0 0 0 0 0 0 Al Horford 4 4 1 0 1 0 Luke Kornet 2 0 0 0 0 0 Payton Pritchard 0 1 0 0 0 0 Xavier Tillman Has not entered game Svi Mykhailiuk Has not entered game Jaden Springer Has not entered game Jordan Walsh Has not entered game