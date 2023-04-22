Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd, 2023 | Game 4, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets almost broke through in Game 3 against the Brooklyn Nets but couldn’t outlast the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid blocked Spencer Dinwiddie’s potential game-tying layup with 8.8 seconds left in the game. Philly went on to win 102-97 and put the Nets on the brink of elimination.

The Nets have now lost nine straight postseason games, including last year’s sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Brooklyn may not have the firepower it once was when they had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but they’re not just going to roll over in Game 4.

Mikal Bridges had another superb game for the Nets. He is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is hitting 45.8% from the field, including 42.1% from behind the arc.

Bridges had his best game of the series in Game 3, which was a big reason why the Nets nearly won the game. Cam Johnson and Dinwiddie provided decent backup, but they just couldn’t overcome the Philadelphia 76ers' firepower.

The Brooklyn Nets gained an unexpected edge, though, heading into Game 4. Joel Embiid has been ruled out due to a sprained right knee. Brooklyn is in a win-or-go-home situation. The odds aren’t as stacked against them on Saturday with Embiid out.

Where to watch

Game 4 of the series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will be covered nationally at 1:00 PM ET by TNT. WWOR and NBC Sports Philadelphia will be the local channels to watch out for.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Joel Embiid will miss Game 4 on Saturday due to a sprained right knee.

The Brooklyn Nets were considered the biggest underdogs in the 2023 NBA playoffs in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn’s frontline isn’t just built to handle perhaps the most devastating force in the NBA today in Joel Embiid.

The Nets no longer have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They have Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie. The 76ers counter with James Harden, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Embiid.

The edge in firepower, as proven in the last three games, is square on Philadelphia’s side. The disparity in talent will not be that significant on Saturday for Game 4.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. ESPN Sources with @Ramonashelburne: An MRI revealed Sixers star Joel Embiid suffered a sprained right knee and will miss Game 4 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday. There’s optimism he could be ready to return as soon as early next week. https://t.co/Btwm3ls8Vh

The Philadelphia 7ers will not have Joel Embiid, who is suffering from a sprained right knee. Brooklyn will be desperate to win and extend their season. They’ve just been given a big break and should capitalize on it.

Game prediction

Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 209

Moneyline: 76ers (-125) vs. Nets (+105)

The Philadelphia 76ers are 11-5 in the regular season without Joel Embiid. But this is the playoffs and the Brooklyn Nets will be desperate to avoid a sweep.

Embiid is Philly’s most impactful force on both ends of the floor. Brooklyn will be confident they can take down the 76ers minus arguably the NBA’s best player.

Brooklyn Nets 105, Philadelphia 76ers 100

