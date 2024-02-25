Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Scores for February 25, 2024

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in an afternoon matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. This matchup featured two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, and an array of familiar faces between both side.

This was the second of three meetings between the Sixers and Bucks. The first time they faced off was opening night, with Milwaukee winning in a one-point thriller.

Heading into Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers trailed the Bucks by just two-and-a-half games in the standings. Currently, Milwaukee sits in third with Philly not far behind them in fifth place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks box score and stats

Philadelphia 76ers box score and stats

With Joel Embiid still on the sidelines, Tyrese Maxey is called upon to lead the charge for the Sixers. He did everything he could against the Bucks, but it wasn't enough to get his team over the hump.

Here is a full breakdown of the Sixers' box score in their afternoon loss to Milwaukee:

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Nicolas Batum 6 1 0 1 0 2-5 2-5 0-0 Tobias Harris 8 8 0 1 3 3-11 0-3 2-2 Paul Reed 13 8 1 0 2 6-13 1-2 0-0 Buddy Hield 11 2 4 0 0 4-13 3-9 0-0 Tyrese Maxey 24 3 7 3 0 8-19 3-8 5-5 Kyle Lowry 3 2 3 2 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 Kelly Oubre Jr 12 9 2 3 0 5-15 1-5 1-2 De'Anthony Melton 16 3 3 2 0 5-12 4-8 2-2 Cameron Payne 3 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-4 0-0 Ricky Council IV 2 1 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Mo Bamba 0 3 2 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 Darius Bazley 0 0 1 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0

Milwaukee Bucks box score and stats

The Bucks got standout performances from multiple players, but their stars led the charge for them. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo both had strong showings in the 119-98 win.

Here is a full breakdown of the Bucks' performance as a team:

Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks FG 3FG FT Jae Crowder 6 8 3 1 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 12 9 0 1 10-17 1-2 9-12 Brook Lopez 11 7 3 0 5 4-9 1-4 2-2 Malik Beasley 20 2 1 0 0 7-9 6-7 0-0 Damian Lillard 24 7 9 2 0 8-15 4-8 4-4 Pat Connaughton 7 5 1 0 2 3-4 1-2 0-0 Booby Portis 17 5 1 1 2 7-11 3-4 0-0 Danilo Gallinari 0 0 3 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 Patrick Beverley 3 0 2 1 0 1-5 1-5 0-0 MaJon Beauchamp 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 AJ Green 3 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 Thanasis Antetokoumpo 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 Andre Jackson Jr. 2 1 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0

Doc Rivers, Patrick Beverley get revenge on former team

As mentioned above, this matchup between the Sixers and Bucks featured an array of familiar faces. The most notable being Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverley. They got to get some revenge on the organziation that moved on from them in the past year.

This matchup meant a lot to Beverley as his situation is far more recent. At the trade deadline, Daryl Morey dealt him to the Bucks in exchange for Cam Payne. He later said the move was done because they felt his role was going to get smaller moving forward. Esentially stating that Kyle Lowry was going to take his spot in the rotation once he singed as a free agent.

For Rivers, it was his first time facing the Sixers since they fired him over the summer. He was coach for three seasons, posting a record of 154-82 in that time. The Sixers decided to dismiss him as head coach after they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Rivers was later replaced by Nick Nurse.

Now with the Bucks, Rivers and Beverley managed to get some payback on the Sixers with a dominant victory on their floor.